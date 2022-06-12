OSU baseball: Beavers drop first game of Super Regional to Auburn

Oregon State will have to win two in a row over Auburn to earn a trip to Omaha and a spot in the College World Series.

The Beavers fell to Auburn 7-5 on Saturday night in the first game of their Super Regional at Goss Stadium

Game two will be played at 7 p.m. Sunday and will be televised on ESPN2. If necessary, a deciding game will be played on Monday.

Oregon State, the No. 3 national seed, expected to start ace Cooper Hjerpe in the series opener but he was unavailable due to illness. Coach Mitch Canham said the team will see how Hjerpe is feeling before making a decision on the Sunday starter.

Auburn (41-19) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning Saturday night on a two-run home run by Sonny DiChiara.

The Beavers (47-17) battled back in the bottom of the inning. Leadoff hitter Justin Boyd was hit by a pitch and Wade Meckler walked, setting the stage for Garret Forrester’s three-run home run to put the Beavers out front.

Gavin Logan and Travis Bazzana kept the inning going with back-to-back doubles and Jake Dukart walked to load the bases with one out. A two-out walk by Kyle Dernedde gave the Beavers a 4-2 lead and chased Auburn starter Trace Bright, who had already thrown 47 pitches. Reliever John Armstrong got Boyd to line out to end the inning as the Beavers batted around the order.

Auburn, the No. 14 national seed, tied the game with two runs in the second and took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Brody Moore in the third. After a scoreless fourth, Bobby Pierce led off the fifth with a solo home run to left to give the Tigers a 6-4 lead.

The Tigers tacked on an unearned run in the eighth. Oregon State reliever DJ Carpenter gave up a leadoff single to Mike Bello. The next batter, leadoff hitter Blake Rambusch hit a ground ball back to Carpenter for what should have been a double play.

But there was miscommunication between Dernedde and Travis Bazzana over who should handle the throw at second base and the ball went into the outfield, allowing Bello to advance to third. Bello later scored on a groundout.

After putting up four runs in the first, Oregon State was held scoreless for the next seven innings. The Beavers got one run back in the ninth as Boyd singled and scored on a double by Jacob Melton.

Jake Pfennigs started in place of Hjerpe and went 2⅔ innings, giving up five runs on four hits with four walks. Brock Townsend, Mitchell Verburg, Carpenter and Lattery combined to throw 6⅓ innings and allowed just one earned run.

With Auburn’s starter failing to get out of the first, the pressure was on the Tigers’ bullpen and they were up to the challenge. Tommy Sheehan pitched 3⅓ scoreless innings and Carson Skipper followed with three scoreless innings of his own.

AUBURN 7, OREGON ST. 5

AUBURN 221 010 010 — 7 10 0

OREGON ST. 400 000 001 — 5 7 1

Bright, Armstrong (1), Sheehan (2), Skipper (6), Burkhalter (9). Pfennigs, Townsend (3), Verburg (6), Carpenter (8), Lattery (9). WP: Sheehan (2-0). LP: Pfennigs (4-1). S: Burkhalter (14). 2B: Moore (A), Logan (OSU), Bazzana (OSU), Melton (OSU). HR: DiChiara (A), Peirce (A), Forrester (OSU).

Hits: Auburn 10 (Moore 3, Bello 2, Foster, DiChiara, Peirce, Carlson, LaRue). OSU 7 (Bazzana 2, Boyd, Forrester, Melton, Logan, Dukart).

RBIs: Auburn 6 (DiChiara 2, Peirce, Moore, LaRue, Bello). OSU 5 (Forrester 3, Melton, Dernedde).

