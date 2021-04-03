OSU baseball: Beavers drop finale to Utes

Jake Dukart doubled twice and drove in two runs but Oregon State dropped a 5-3 Pac-12 baseball decision to Utah on Saturday in the finale of a three-game series at Goss Stadium.

Dukart doubled in the second and eighth innings. His second double, coming on the first pitch he faced from Utah reliever Brayson Hurdsman, drove in two and made it a two-run game.

The 2-for-3 day pushed Dukart’s hit streak to three games; he is 7 for 10 during the streak with four runs batted in and three doubles.

Andy Armstrong opened the game’s scoring with a single in the second. The OSU (20-6, 7-2) lead held until the fifth when Utah scored four unearned runs to go up for good. The Utes (6-15, 3-6) scored another run in the seventh to go up 5-1.

David Watson held the Beavers to five hits and three runs in 7⅔ innings. He earned the win to improve to 2-3 this season.

Hurdsman earned his second save after allowing one hit and a walk with two strikeouts in 1⅓ innings.

Cooper Hjerpe took the loss for the Beavers in his seventh start of the season. The lefty allowed two hits and four runs with seven strikeouts in 4⅔ innings. He is 2-2 this season.

Oregon State returns to action Monday night in the first of a two-game series versus Gonzaga at Goss Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m.

