LOS ANGELES — Adley Rutschman homered twice and went 4 for 5 but that string performance at the plate was not enough on Sunday afternoon at Jackie Robinson Stadium as No. 3 Oregon State fell short in a 9-7 Pac-12 baseball loss to No. 2 UCLA.
The victory gave the Bruins (14-4, 2-1) the series win after they won 8-0 on Friday night.
The Beavers (14-3-1, 1-2) rallied for a 7-3 win on Saturday to even the series.
Oregon State threatened in the ninth when Beau Philip drove in the Beavers’ seventh run with a sacrifice fly.
The Beavers then put runners on the corners with two outs but UCLA’s Holden Powell earned his sixth save of the season by striking out Ryan Ober.
Rutschman and Alex McGarry hit back-to-back home runs in the first to put the Beavers up 2-0. The last duo to do that was Rutschman and Trevor Larnach against Minnesota in last season’s super regional against Minnesota at Goss Stadium.
Rutschman then tied the game with a two-run blast in the fifth inning, his eighth round-tripper of the season.
The Bruins, however, hit home runs by Chase Strumpf and Michael Toglia during a three-run fifth inning to take the lead for good.
Rutschman made it a three-run game with an RBI single in the seventh.
McGarry’s home run was his third of the season and second in as many games.
Wioth four RBIs on Sunday, Rutschman’s now has 139 for his career, which passes Darwin Barney (135 from 2005-07) for ninth-most at Oregon State.
Neither starter lasted long. Oregon State’s Sam Tweedt went just a third of an inning, allowing three hits and four runs before giving way to Christian Chamberlain. UCLA’s Jesse Bergin gave up four hits and three runs in 1⅓ innings.
Chamberlain was charged with the loss after allowing the two-run home run to Strumpf in the fifth. He worked four innings, allowing four hits and three runs, and dropped to 2-1 on the year.
UCLA reliever Ryan Garcia improved to 1-0 after 4⅔ innings. He allowed two hits and two runs, striking out one with eight walks.
Oregon State returns home for a three-game series with California, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.