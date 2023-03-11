Trent Sellers struck out nine in a season-long six innings to send Oregon State to a 5-1 win over Washington State Friday night at Goss Stadium.

The game was the Pac-12 opener for both clubs and the Beavers (11-2 overall) improved to 1-0 in league play for the second consecutive season. The Cougars, with the loss, are also 11-2 on the year.

Sellers was sharp against his former club, scattering three hits and three walks in six full. He struck out the side in the sixth and tallied two in the fourth and earned the win to improve to 2-1 on the year. He was backed up by Ben Ferrer and Ryan Brown, who held the Cougars scoreless over the last three innings.

Washington State starter Dakota Hawkins took the loss to drop to 1-2 on the year. He allowed seven hits and five runs — four earned — with six strikeouts in four innings.

OSU jumped out to a four-run lead thanks to two runs apiece in both the second and third innings. The Beavers scored first on a wild pitch, then Ruben Cedillo added to the lead with a double. Mikey Kane put the WSU deficit at four in the third when he doubled home a pair of runs.

WSU got on the board on a sac fly in the fourth, but the Beavers pushed ahead by four once again when Garret Forrester reached on a Cougar error in the fifth.

Kane and Micah McDowell each had two hits for OSU, which finished with seven as a team.

Oregon State and Washington State continue the three-game series Saturday at 1:35 p.m.