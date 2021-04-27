OSU baseball: Beavers down Loyola-Marymount

LOS ANGELES — Ryan Ober tied a career-high with three hits and Oregon State jumped out to a four-run lead in the first inning en route to an 8-2 win over Loyola Marymount Tuesday night at Page Stadium.

Ober singled in the first, fourth and sixth innings to pace the Beavers, who finished with 11 hits on the night. It marked his fourth three-hit game of the year and 14th multi-hit effort.

Kyle Froemke, fresh off a pinch hit home run Sunday, started at the designated hitter spot and posted his first career two-hit night. Also posting two hits apiece were Kyler McMahan and Wade Meckler. McMahan now has seven two-hit efforts this season while Meckler is at four.

Oregon State’s (27-12 overall) four-run first inning featured five Beaver hits. Joe Casey and Troy Claunch each drove in runs on a sacrifice flies while Garret Forrester walked with the bases loaded and Matthew Gretler drove in his first run on a single past the third baseman.

LMU (14-24) scored two in the fourth but the Beavers pushed their lead to 7-2 via a three-run sixth inning that saw a sacrifice fly by Forrester and bases-loaded walks by Claunch and Gretler