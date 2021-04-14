OSU baseball: Beavers doing some soul-searching after rocky weekend

Part of that bounce-back process has included the players getting brutally honest with each other to figure out how they can get better.

Canham said at Tuesday’s practice a group of players got together and spent a good deal of time telling each other what they can get better at. That kind of blunt honesty could rattle some players, or create a toxic environment.

But Canham said the criticism is being taken in stride, and the Beavers are using it to try to fix the small details that hindered them in Eugene last weekend.

“It’s important. It shows that there’s great leadership in the clubhouse,” Canham said. “It’s promising not only for the present moment, but also for the future. That’s a product of what this program has always been about. You’re going to take your licks and you’re going to get back up.”

Canham was complimentary of his offense's ability throughout this season to roar to life late in games and deliver clutch hits. But also wants to make sure that Oregon State’s hitters are showing enough intent early in games and admitted the Beavers have not been very good at getting runners on during the first three innings of games. He also cited the number of walks the pitchers issued last weekend as an area that needs to improve.

“You obviously don’t want to get swept,” Canham said. “You don’t want to lose a series. You don’t want to lose a game. You don’t want to lose an at-bat. But the reality is that’s what’s happened, so now the opportunity of, ‘How are you going to respond to this?’ is extremely important.”

Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney

