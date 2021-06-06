OSU baseball: Beavers deliver thrilling pair wins to keep season alive, force decisive Monday matchup

But in the bottom of the ninth, Forrest stepped to the plate and lined a breaking ball deep into the Texas night and over the right field fence to end the game.

“I feel like our bullpen has been solid all year,” Mundt said. “We’ve had our ups and down, but I feel like knowing that we can come in, pick up our guys and make our pitches, we’ve got their backs and the hitters are gonna back us up. It was definitely stressful at the end of the game, but we got away with it, and that was awesome. I mean, walk-offs are cooler.”

In order to force Sunday evening’s game against the Patriots, the Beavers first had to orchestrate a thrilling comeback win against the regional host earlier in the day.

Oregon State topped No. 6 TCU 3-2 on the Horned Frogs home field to end their season. It was a thrilling turn of events for the Beavers, who trailed 2-0 early in the game and looked in danger of being blown out as starting pitcher Jake Pfennigs struggled to find his command.