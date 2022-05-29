OSU baseball: Beavers defeat Bruins to reach Pac-12 title game

Jacob Melton singled home Travis Bazzana with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning late Saturday night to give Oregon State an 8-7 win over UCLA.

The victory advances the Beavers (44-14) to the championship game of the inaugural Pac-12 Conference tournament at 7 p.m. Sunday against Stanford. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Melton's heroics capped a very long day of baseball between Oregon State and UCLA at the tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Bruins won the first game 25-22 in 10 innings to force the rematch Saturday night.

Oregon State used nine pitchers in the first game, leaving the bullpen thin for the nightcap. Jacob Kmatz got the start for the Beavers in the second game and did his job, going 5⅔ innings and exiting with a 6-3 Beavers' lead. Reliever Justin Thorsteinson got the strikeout to extinguish the threat as the Bruins stranded two runners.

But UCLA (38-22) had one big inning left and tallied four runs in the seventh to take a 7-6 lead. The score held until the bottom of the ninth. Kyle Dernedde started the comeback with an infield single. Travis Bazzana followed with a one-out double down the left field line and Dernedde held at third.

Garret Forrester was up next. He hit an infield popup which the Bruins misplayed, allowing Dernedde to come home with the tying run. Melton then avoided the necessity of a second extra-innings game with his RBI single to score Bazzana.

