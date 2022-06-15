OSU baseball: Beavers deal with disappointment while reflecting on a successful season

The difficulty of losing Monday’s Corvallis Super Regional final and seeing its baseball season end was hard for Oregon State to manage, as it would be for any team in that situation.

For those members who spoke to the media afterward, there was evidence that the next step was also a difficult one to handle.

The sudden realization that it was all over was a shock to the system. Coaches, players and staff said their farewells, knowing that the same group will never be together again in a dugout or locker room.

“You never know if I get to play with these guys again. Or if I’m back here next year playing with them, then give it my all no matter what I do. It’s hard, but we’re friends, family forever. So it’s not goodbye,” said OSU sophomore outfielder Justin Boyd, a third-year player in the program. “They’re going to go do their thing. Whether it’s playing pro ball or get a job, they’re going to go do their thing and do it to the best of their ability. Being grateful for the time spent with them and saying I love you and I’ve got your back no matter what.”

Players who have spent three years in Division I college baseball or have turned 21 have the option of pursuing professional careers.

Oregon State could see many of its top players turn pro following next month’s Major League Baseball draft.

Pitching ace and national player of the year candidate Cooper Hjerpe has almost certainly played his last game as a Beaver. Veteran pitchers Reid Sebby and Mitchell Verburg are seniors.

Hitting stars Jacob Melton, Wade Meckler and Boyd could also be gone, while Travis Bazzana and Garret Forrester don’t yet have draft eligibility.

“More than anything these guys are going to miss going out and competing together,” Beavers coach Mitch Canham said. “I think that’s always the hardest part, when you love the guy next to you and you’ve been working so hard together. I’m proud of them for everything that they’ve done all year.”

Oregon State finished the season 48-18, climbed to the top spot in the national polls and finished second in the Pac-12 regular season and conference tournament to Stanford.

The Beavers were given the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, won the home regional and two elimination games in the postseason before bowing out against Auburn on Monday at Goss Stadium. It was the first time OSU had loss at home in a super regional.

There were many individual awards, with possibly a few more to come.

Hjerpe and Melton were named All-Americans by the Collegiate Baseball publication. Melton was the Pac-12 player of the year and was joined by seven teammates on the all-conference first team.

Bazzana and pitcher Ryan Brown were named freshman All-Americans by two different organizations. Pitcher Jacob Kmatz received one of those awards.

Single-season program records were set by Melton in total bases (75) and slugging percentage (.670) and Hjerpe in strikeouts (161). Melton also tied Adley Rutschman for the single-season RBIs mark (83).

Hjerpe is first in the country in strikeouts and second in strikeouts per nine innings (14.02). Meckler is tied for second in the nation in runs scored (81), Forrester is third in walks (64) and Melton fifth in RBIs.

OSU finished the season with five every-day position players (Boyd, Melton, Meckler, Forrester and Bazzana) hitting .300 or better. Melton’s .360 average was the best by a Beaver in 17 years (minimum 260 at-bats).

All who don’t return will be difficult to replace.

Sophomore pitcher Jaren Hunter, who started Monday’s game, said the team’s veterans have been a big influence on him.

“Their leadership the last few years has been really inspirational to see and it’s definitely molded me over the course of the year,” Hunter said. “I’m a completely different person than I was at the start of the year, and that’s a testament to the support from those guys, their leadership, and just believing in each other.”

The Beavers got close to getting the program back to Omaha.

But Canham said no matter the distance you were from making the trip, not achieving it is always a disappointment.

The coach pointed to the 2021 season ending in an NCAA regional in Fort Worth, Texas, and the motivation that created going forward. He hopes it’s the same for the returners next spring.

“We went about it like there was a big chip on our shoulder, and everyone wanted to get better. I think that’s why you get better, when you fall,” Canham said. “We broke through a different wall. We moved one step closer. I already know what everyone’s goals and aspirations are for next year. And it’s not about moving on, it’s about going out and winning a world series. That’s the way it’s going to be every year. There’s no veering off from that path. So every year, unless we finish with a win, we’re going to be very upset.”

