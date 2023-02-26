Four Oregon State home runs sent the Beavers to a 19-5 win over Coppin State Sunday at Goss Stadium to wrap up a three-game sweep of the Eagles.

Brady Kasper homered in the first, Mikey Kane went deep in the fourth and Tanner Smith and Garret Forrester hit long balls in the fifth to highlight a 21-hit day for the Beavers (6-1).

Eight of Oregon State’s nine starters recorded at least two hits. Eight of those nine batters also recorded at least one RBI in the win.

Forrester, Kane, Jacob Krieg and Mason Guerra all tallied three hits to lead the Beavers. Forrester, Kane and Krieg also each posted three RBI, while Guerra, Kasper, Smith Travis Bazzana and Gavin Turley all drove in two.

AJ Lattery took the win after coming on in relief of starter Jaren Hunter in the fifth. Lattery tossed 1⅓ scoreless innings, scattering two hits while striking out four. Lattery is 1-0 this season.

Lattery and fellow relievers Ian Lawson and Ryan Brown combined to limit Coppin State (3-4) to four hits in 4⅓ scoreless innings. The trio struck out six.

Jordan Hamberg (1-1) took the loss for Coppin State, scattering four hits and four runs in 3⅓ innings.

Oregon State makes the trek to California to play a four-game series with Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, with the opener set for 6 p.m. Thursday.