OSU baseball: Beavers complete historic sweep at USC

Fifth-ranked Oregon State scored four runs in the eighth inning Sunday in a 7-3 win over USC at Dedeaux Field in Los Angeles. The victory gives Oregon State its first ever sweep of the Trojans on USC’s home turf.

The Beavers scored three of their first four runs of the inning with the bases loaded. The first run was scored on a Gavin Logan walk. Then Jake Dukart was hit by a pitch and Kyle Dernedde grounded out to short to the second base side of the bag.

Oregon State topped off the inning by scoring on a wild pitch.

The win pushes Oregon State (24-7, 10-5 Pac-12 Conference) into a tie for first in the Pac-12 at the halfway point of the conference schedule. The Beavers are tied with Arizona (22-10, 10-5), with UCLA (22-9, 8-4) in third place.

OSU totaled just six hits on the day but took advantage of six walks. Travis Bazzana and Garret Forrester led the team with two singles apiece.

Oregon State scored two runs in the first. Jacob Melton doubled in Justin Boyd from first with one out, then moved to third on a wild pitch and scored when Bazzana blooped a single to left.

AJ Lattery started and tossed five solid innings of work. He held USC (17-12, 4-8) to four hits and a run — a solo shot by Adrian Colon-Rosado in the fourth. Lattery, who was making his fifth start of the season, struck out two.

Lattery’s counterpart, Charlie Hurley, completed 5⅓ innings for the Trojans. He gave up two hits and three runs with four walks and five strikeouts.

Ian Lawson picked up the win after an inning of work, improving to 3-0 on the year. Matt Keating was charged with the loss, dropping to 2-1.

Oregon State returns home to host Long Beach State in a series that starts Thursday night at 5:35 p.m.

