OSU baseball: Beavers complete comeback win

IRVINE, California – Matthew Gretler’s two-run single in the 11th inning capped an Oregon State comeback in the Beavers’ 7-5 win over UC Irvine Friday night at Anteater Ballpark.

Gretler, pinch hitting for Micah McDowell, lined an 0-1 pitch from reliever Dylan Riddle to left, enabling Andy Armstrong and Joe Casey to score. The two-run single capped off Oregon State’s win, which saw the Beavers come back from a 4-1 deficit for their 26th win of the season.

The Beavers, down to their last at bat in the ninth, went ahead 5-4 when Jacob Melton hit his sixth home run of the season. He drilled the 3-1 pitch from UC Irvine’s Jacob King over the right field fence, bringing in Armstrong from second. The Anteaters, however, scored one in the ninth to force extra innings.

Oregon State found itself down 4-1 entering the seventh but chipped away at UC Irvine’s lead. Wade Meckler doubled home Armstrong in the seventh to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

Ryan Ober then hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season in the eighth. The towering fly to left pushed the Beavers (26-10 overall) to within one.