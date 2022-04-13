OSU baseball: Beavers carry momentum into Long Beach State series

Oregon State has some momentum as it spends its last weekend of the regular season without a conference opponent.

After losing their first Pac-12 series of the season, at home to Stanford, the Beavers take a four-game winning streak into Thursday’s nonconference home series opener with Long Beach State.

First pitches for Thursday and Friday at Goss are scheduled for 5:35 p.m., while Saturday’s series finale is slated to begin at 1:35 p.m.

The current winning streak is the first time the Beavers (24-7) have had a stretch that long since early March. OSU moved from fifth to third in the d1baseball.com national rankings with the USC sweep.

Pitching on the rise

The Beavers surrendered 38 combined runs in four games (two at California, two at Nevada) before giving up 18 in the past seven games. Eight of those runs came in an 8-5 home defeat to Stanford.

Oregon State held USC to six total runs as the Beavers swept the Trojans in Los Angeles for the first time ever. The sweep has OSU tied with Arizona for first in the Pac-12 standings at 10-5.

The Beavers’ pitching, which has struggled at times in the past month, played a big part in the USC series.

OSU’s three starting pitchers — Cooper Hjerpe, Jacob Kmatz and AJ Lattery — worked 17 total innings, allowing 10 hits and two runs with a 1.06 earned-run average, 15 strikeouts and no walks. Nine different Beavers pitchers combined to give up zero walks in the series.

Hjerpe, who had nine strikeouts against the Trojans, leads the Pac-12 in that category by 13 with 77 on the season.

Oregon State is second in the conference in runs allowed at 4.3 per game and has a team ERA of 2.32 in 66 innings in the month of April.

Jake Pfennigs (1-0, 0-0) is the Beavers’ projected Thursday starter, followed by Hjerpe (7-0, 1.70) on Friday and Kmatz (5-0, 3.52) on Saturday.

Melton leads the way

OSU’s Jacob Melton continues to make a strong argument for Pac-12 player of the year with the statistics he’s put up this season.

The junior utility player is first in the conference in RBIs (44) and runs scored (41), second in hits (48) and slugging percentage (.715), tied for third in stolen bases (11) and fourth in batting average (.369) and home runs (nine).

Melton has reached base safely in 33 games. Teammates Wade Meckler and Justin Boyd have reached safely in 34 and 29 games, respectively. Boyd is second in the Pac-12 in runs (39), stolen bases (16) and on-base percentage (.503) and tied for second in walks (29).

About the opponent

Long Beach State is 15-16 overall after Tuesday’s 6-1 home loss to Cal Baptist. The Dirtbags have lost four of five.

They opened the season taking two of three at then-No. 3 Mississippi State, but the schedule has provided a roller coaster of sorts.

Long Beach State, 5-7 in Big West Conference play, has two wins against North Dakota State, Pepperdine, No. 14 Gonzaga and Hawaii and one apiece versus No. 18 Connecticut and Fresno State. But the Dirtbags also have series losses to Sacramento State (3-0), CSUN (2-1), UC San Diego (2-1) and Cal Poly (2-1).

Junior infielder Tanner Carlson is the team’s leading hitter by average at .384, with one home run, five doubles, 13 RBIs with 14 runs scored. Rocco Peppi, a redshirt freshman infielder, is batting .351 with four homers, six doubles and 15 RBIs with 25 runs scored. He has five multi-hit efforts in the last seven games.

Junior utility player Chase Luttrell and sophomore infielder Jonathon Long each have five home runs and lead the team with 26 and 25 RBIs, respectively.

Sophomore right-hander Luis Ramirez (2-0, 0.33 ERA) and redshirt senior righty Matt Fields (0-0, 1.47) are two of the Dirtbags’ top arms, combining for 45⅓ innings. Ramirez has made five starts and Fields five appearances out of the bullpen.

Home-field advantage

Thursday’s game is the first of eight straight at home for Oregon State. The Beavers host Gonzaga in nonconference games Monday and Tuesday before opening a three-game Pac-12 series with Washington next Friday, April 22, at Goss.

Then it’s five in a row on the road, with two nonconference games at Oregon sandwiching a three-game Pac-12 set at Utah in Salt Lake City.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

