OSU baseball: Beavers carry confidence into Corvallis Regional

Oregon State baseball practices have been highly focused but relatively brief this week as the team recovers from the inaugural Pac-12 Conference tournament last weekend and prepares to open the Corvallis Regional on Friday night against New Mexico State at Goss Stadium.

Oregon State played five tournament games under the hot Arizona sun, including a record-setting doubleheader against UCLA on Saturday, and then had a long travel day on Monday. The team did individual work on Tuesday, and coach Mitch Canham divided the players into position groups for practice on Wednesday.

“Really, I like to keep the guys off their feet,” Canham said. “Today’s practice is going to be smaller groups coming in, rather than having everyone out there and shagging BP for an extended period of time. Coming in, getting their specific work in that they need, getting their swings and getting out.”

Canham felt the heat got to the players at times in Arizona and that contributed to some defensive mistakes, which aren’t typical for this team. But he feels the overall experience was positive and made the team better.

“All in all, I think it was a solid experience for our guys to go out there and do what they did,” Canham said. “I think it’s going to lead to better things for us down the road.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

A big part of that growth is the team building that takes place when players spend a lot of time together away from home. And the tournament itself, especially the Saturday twin bill that started with a 25-22 loss to UCLA and ended late into the night with a ninth-inning rally for an 8-7 win over the Bruins, was a unique experience.

“It’s going to be something that all the guys remember for a very long time,” Canham said.

Oregon State hit the ball very well at the tournament, led by Garret Forrester who was named the Most Valuable Player. Freshman Travis Bazzana said the tournament definitely provided a boost in confidence for hitters.

“It’s starting to get a little bit hotter out, the ball might fly a little bit more, but Arizona definitely built some confidence in some guys, for sure," Bazzana said. "And I think we just swung the bats well overall no matter where we were playing on the weekend. We hit a lot of balls hard, just had good at-bats all-around."

Even more than the results of any individual at-bats, Bazzana said the team had the right approach at the plate and that carries over regardless of where the games are being played.

“Our approaches, whether that’s pitching or hitting, have been consistent more pitch to pitch lately,” Bazzana said.

Bazzana sat out the first couple games at the Pac-12 tournament as he recovered from a minor injury. He then had to move from his regular spot at second base to center field because Jacob Melton was struggling with a leg issue and needed to limit his workload.

Bazzana got the job done in center field, although he made his first catch an adventure as he moved in after contact before sprinting back to make the out.

“I got a bad read. The line drive straight at you in the outfield is probably the toughest play and so I respected the guys that make that play all the time a little bit more after that. I thought he hit it off the end, took three steps in and everyone was yelling ‘Back!’ It was good fun,” Bazzana said.

The Beavers also got a scare when catcher Gavin Logan was injured when he stretched awkwardly on a play at the plate during the first game against UCLA. He sat out the rest of that game and the final two tournament games.

Logan said he is fine now and believes he simply suffered a cramp at the end of a long game in hot conditions.

“When it happened I thought it was going to be a little more serious, but it’s good now,” Logan said.

Canham said all the players, Melton included, are recovering well and will be ready to go Friday night against New Mexico State.

The Beavers will stick with their usual pitching rotation, Canham said, meaning that Cooper Hjerpe will take the mound Friday night against the Aggies. On Thursday Hjerpe, along with Melton, were named first-team All-Americans. Hjerpe was also named a finalist for the National Pitcher of the Year award.

Jake Pfennigs will start on Saturday in the Beavers’ second game and Jacob Kmatz will take the ball for the third game.

“Mixing stuff up, trying to push guys around, I don’t know how keen I am on that, especially knowing the importance of game one. They’re going to throw their top arm at us. We’re going to throw our top arm at them,” Canham said.

New Mexico State (24-32) earned its bid to the NCAA tournament by winning the Western Athletic Conference tournament.

The Corvallis Regional will open at 1 p.m. Friday with a contest between Vanderbilt (36-21) and San Diego (36-18).

“Each team has a good balance of lefties and righties, there’s some power in there for each of the clubs, there’s some speed, there’s some arms that really can do some big things. So all in all I think this will be a great test for us,” Canham said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.