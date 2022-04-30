OSU baseball: Beavers bounce back with 9-1 win at Utah

Jacob Melton had three hits and three RBIs on Saturday as Oregon State routed Utah, 9-1, at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City.

Utah (25-16-1, 10-10 Pac-12) won Friday night's opener, 2-1, and the teams will settle the series at 6 p.m. Sunday in a game which will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

The second-ranked Beavers (33-9, 14-6) tallied 12 hits on Saturday. Melton led the way with RBI singles in the third, seventh and eighth innings. Garret Forrester had two RBIs, the first on a sacrifice fly and the second on a double down the left-field line that scored Melton.

Justin Boyd had two hits, walked twice and scored a run. Greg Fuchs added two hits, a walk and a run scored, and Matthew Gretler's three-run blast to left field in the ninth finished the scoring.

Freshman Jacob Kmatz (8-1) got the win. He went 5⅓ and gave up one run on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Oregon State relievers Reid Sebby, Mitchell Verburg and Braden Boisvert combined to throw 3⅔ scoreless innings, giving up just one hit the rest of the way.

