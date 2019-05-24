Oregon State belted three home runs and the Beavers bounced back after being shut out on Thursday with a 5-2 Pac-12 win over USC on Friday night before a crowd of 3,951 at Goss Stadium.
Adley Rutschman, Beau Philip and Zack Zalesky all homered to help the Beavers (36-17-1, 21-7) even the series.
The finale in set for noon Saturday. It is also senior day and the final game of the regular season.
Rutschman hit a two-run home run in the first, Philip hit a solo shot in the third and Zalesky hit the first home run of his career, a two-run blast, in the fourth. Zalesky was robbed in the ninth of a solo home run on Thursday.
Rutschman’s home run was the 28th of his career, tying him with Al Hunsinger (1980-81) for the fifth-most in a career at Oregon State. Rutschman also tied Andy Jarvis (2000-03) for the second-most RBIs with 173.
The three home runs accounted for nearly half of Oregon State’s seven hits on the night. Philip extended his hit streak to nine games with a 3-for-4 day and has four hits in the first two games of the series. Rutschman added a single in the eighth to go 2 for 3 with yet another walk, his 72nd of the season.
The three blasts supported Oregon State starter Dylan Pearce, who worked seven solid innings to earn his third win of the year. He scattered six hits and two runs with two walks and three strikeouts in seven innings.
Pearce was backed by reliever Jake Pfennigs, who worked two scoreless, striking out two, for his first career save.
USC (24-29-1, 12-15-1) starter Connor Lunn gave up all three of Oregon State’s home runs, and despite striking out 10, took the loss to drop to 7-4 this season. The junior allowed five hits and five runs in six innings of work.
Oregon State will honor four seniors — Bryce Fehmel, Pearce, Zak Taylor and Sam Tweedt — prior to Saturday’s game. The team will also recognize student managers Randy Le, Max Anderson, Mitchell Rose, Eric McLaughlin and Casey Mitchell.