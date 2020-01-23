OSU baseball: Beavers begin season at No. 25

The Oregon State baseball team will open the season ranked 25th in the first USA Today Sports coaches poll, which was released on Thursday.
The Beavers received 70 points among the 31 coaches who vote in the poll nationally. That just trails No. 24 Wake Forest and No. 23 Ole Miss.
Oregon State finished in the top-25 in five of the six major rankings last season, including at No. 23 in the coaches poll.
The Beavers open the 2020 season when they take on New Mexico on February 14 in Surprise, Ariz.