OSU baseball: Beavers beat Dirtbags in series opener, 3-1

TJ Wheeler drove in two runs to send No. 3 Oregon State to a 3-1 series-opening win over Long Beach State Thursday night at Goss Stadium.

Wheeler, playing in his first game since Feb. 26 due to an eye injury, drove in both on a third-inning single off LBSU (15-17 overall) starter Marques Johnson. That highlighted the Beavers’ (25-7) three-run frame, which also included a bases-loaded walk by Gavin Logan a batter earlier.

The Dirtbags’ Chase Luttrell hit a sixth-inning solo home run but Oregon State’s bullpen, consisting of Brock Townsend, Ben Ferrer and Ryan Brown, was otherwise able to hold LBSU scoreless in 7⅓ innings of work.

Townsend, who worked 4⅓ innings in relief, earned his first win of the season. Brown came on to record the game’s final two outs for his fourth save of the season. Ferrer posted 2⅓ scoreless frames, picking up three strikeouts.

Johnson took the loss for LBSU, dropping to 0-1. He allowed four hits and three runs in 4⅔ innings.

Jake Pfennigs made his first start for the Beavers since Feb. 26. He allowed one hit in 1⅔ scoreless innings.

