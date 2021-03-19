OSU baseball: Beavers’ bats go quiet in conference opener

Oregon State’s bats came to life late Friday night — but not in time to dig them out of an early hole.
Beavers’ ace Kevin Abel faltered for the second outing in a row, and Oregon State did not put a runner on base until the sixth inning as it fell 5-2 to Washington State (11-2) in the Pac-12 opener.
With the loss, the No. 23 Beavers fall to 11-4 on the season and have now lost three of four.
Abel cruised through 4 ⅔ innings and held the Cougars to just one run while striking out six. But with two outs in the fifth, he gave up a double, a single and then a two-run homer to Justin Van De Brake to put the Beavers in a 4-0 hole.
From there, he walked a batter and gave up another single, and saw his night come to an end.
“I don't know if pitches were being executed exactly where he wanted to throw them,” Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said of Abel. “He was climbing up in the zone on some key pitches, maybe leaving it out over the plate a little bit. Obviously he’s got elite stuff, but tonight a couple guys got some knocks off of him.”
Things didn’t start out much better for the Oregon State bats. Instead of starting ace right-hander Zane Mills, their typical Friday night starter, the Cougars instead went with junior Brandon White.
A 6-foot-8 right-hander, White kept the Beavers handcuffed all evening. He retired the first 17 batters he faced before Oregon State designated hitter Brady Kasper broke up his perfect game with a two-out single in the sixth.
Kasper’s single sparked a mini rally, and Garret Forrester cracked an RBI single two batters later to cut the lead to 5-1.
“Both Kasper and Forrester are two guys that, even as freshmen, there’s not a guy in the clubhouse who doesn’t respect those guys,” Canham said. “They’re both very confident in the box and they both go out there and go about it the right way.”
But the Beavers never put another runner in scoring position from that point.
Kasper, Forrester, Jake Dukart and Micah McDowell all had hits for the Beavers. Will Frisch tossed three scoreless innings in relief and struck out five.
One positive note for Oregon State was the return of fans to Goss. For the first time all season, fans were allowed back in the ballpark at 15 percent of normal capacity.
“It puts a smile on your face,” Canham said. “I’m sure there were a lot of parents that traveled in and finally got to see their kids go out there, which is great. We love seeing that and I’m excited for them. It’s a different energy.”
