OSU baseball: Beavers’ bats go quiet in conference opener

A 6-foot-8 right-hander, White kept the Beavers handcuffed all evening. He retired the first 17 batters he faced before Oregon State designated hitter Brady Kasper broke up his perfect game with a two-out single in the sixth.

Kasper’s single sparked a mini rally, and Garret Forrester cracked an RBI single two batters later to cut the lead to 5-1.

“Both Kasper and Forrester are two guys that, even as freshmen, there’s not a guy in the clubhouse who doesn’t respect those guys,” Canham said. “They’re both very confident in the box and they both go out there and go about it the right way.”

But the Beavers never put another runner in scoring position from that point.

Kasper, Forrester, Jake Dukart and Micah McDowell all had hits for the Beavers. Will Frisch tossed three scoreless innings in relief and struck out five.

One positive note for Oregon State was the return of fans to Goss. For the first time all season, fans were allowed back in the ballpark at 15 percent of normal capacity.

“It puts a smile on your face,” Canham said. “I’m sure there were a lot of parents that traveled in and finally got to see their kids go out there, which is great. We love seeing that and I’m excited for them. It’s a different energy.”

Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.