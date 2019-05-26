Oregon State may have limped through the final few weeks of the baseball season, but the Beavers did enough throughout the course of the season to be awarded a top 16 seed and a home regional in the NCAA baseball tournament.
The Beavers, who finished the regular season with a 36-18-1 overall record and placed third in the Pac-12 with a 21-8 mark, will be home for the regional round for the third straight season and the eighth time since the 2005 season and 10th overall.
It’s the first time the Beavers have hosted a regional in three consecutive seasons.
Oregon State will find out what seed it is early Monday morning when the NCAA tournament brackets are released starting at 9 a.m. on ESPNU.
The school will be hosting a watch party that is open to the public at the club level of Reser Stadium. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.
The Beavers are 21-2 in those seven regionals since 2005, with the two losses coming in 2014. In the other six regionals, the Beavers have gone 3-0 in each to reach the super regionals.
Oregon State has uncharacteristically struggled at home this season, going 17-10 overall but is just 2-6 in its last eight at Goss Stadium.
The Beavers, who are coming off a 2-1 series loss to USC this past Thursday through Saturday, scored just five runs and were shut out twice.
They are just 2-5 in their last seven games and have scored only 21 runs in those seven games.
As a team, the Beavers are batting .264 for the season and are averaging 5.71 runs per game.
On the mound, Beavers pitchers have limited the opposition to a .227 average and have a staff ERA of 2.98; they have allowed 198 total runs with 167 earned.
Oregon State is one of three Pac-12 schools to earn a top 16 seed; UCLA and Stanford are the other two.
The SEC has six teams hosting — Georgia, LSU, Arkansas, Mississippi, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State — while the ACC (Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Louisville) and Big 12 (Texas Tech, West Virginia and Oklahoma State) join the Pac-12 with three each. Only East Carolina isn’t from one of those four conferences.
The double-elimination regional will begin either Thursday (if BYU is in the regional) or Friday.
The winners of each regional advance to the best-of-three super regionals at the site of the higher seeded team.
The super regional winners then advance to the College World Series, which begins June 15 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.