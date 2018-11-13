The Oregon State baseball team will play 27 games at Goss Stadium in 2019, highlighting a schedule that sees the Beavers open defense of their national title Feb. 15 against New Mexico in Surprise, Arizona.
The Beavers will play 14 of their first 18 games away from Corvallis, including the first eight in Surprise against New Mexico (twice), Gonzaga, Minnesota and Nebraska (four games).
Oregon State will then open its home slate March 1 in the start of a three-game series against West Virginia before departing for three games at Safeco Field in Seattle versus Minnesota, Indiana and Coastal Carolina.
The first of two nonconference games against Oregon at Goss Stadium comes March 12. OSU then opens Pac-12 play at UCLA on March 15. The team’s home Pac-12 opening series is March 22-24 against California.
Other conference home series for the Beavers include April 5-7 against Utah, April 18-20 versus Nevada, April 26-28 against Washington State and a May 23-25 series with USC that closes out the regular season.
Other teams visiting Goss Stadium include San Diego State (April 2-3), Oregon (March 12 and April 9), Gonzaga (April 30), Oklahoma State (May 3-5) and Portland (May 14).
In addition to UCLA, the Beavers will visit Washington (March 29-31), Arizona State (April 12-14), Oregon (May 10-12) and Stanford (May 17-19) in Pac-12 play. OSU will also make nonconference visits to Portland (March 26 in Hillsboro) and Nevada (April 22-23).
The 2019 slate includes 20 games against 2018 NCAA postseason clubs.