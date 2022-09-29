OSU baseball: Beavers announce 2023 schedule

The Oregon State baseball team will play 29 regular-season games at Goss Stadium to highlight the 2023 schedule, which was announced on Thursday.

Oregon State is coming off its eighth all-time NCAA Super Regional appearance and 21st postseason appearance a year ago. Mitch Canham led the Beavers to a Pac-12 Conference-best 48 overall wins and OSU finished second in league play with a 20-10 record.

Canham, who will be in his fourth season leading the program, and the Beavers open the 2023 season in Surprise, Arizona, for the College Baseball Classic. The Beavers will take on New Mexico twice, Minnesota and UC Santa Barbara over four days from Feb. 17-20 at Surprise Stadium.

OSU opens its 2023 home slate Feb. 24 for a three-game series against Coppin State. From there, the Beavers play a four-game series against Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, California, March 2-5.

Oregon State opens Pac-12 play March 10 against Washington State. Other Pac-12 foes the Beavers are slated to host include California (March 24-26), USC (April 14-16), Arizona (April 28-30) and Utah (May 5-7).

Nonconference foes coming to Corvallis include Nevada (March 14-15), Portland (March 21 and May 16), Gonzaga (April 10-11), Seattle (April 18) and Western Carolina (May 18-20). The Beavers will also host Oregon in a nonconference matchup May 2.

The Beavers’ first Pac-12 road trip comes March 17-19 when visiting Stanford. Oregon State is also slated to visit Washington (March 31-April 2), Oregon (April 6-8), Arizona State (April 21-23) and UCLA (May 12-14). OSU will also play nonconference games at Seattle (March 29), Grand Canyon (April 24) and Portland (May 9).

Start times and television information will be made available closer to the start of the season. Season ticket renewals for the 2023 season will begin Oct. 10.