Mitch Canham has signed 10 players in his first recruiting class at Oregon State's baseball coach.
They players are right-handed pitcher Mick Abel (Portland); infielder Jordan Donahue (Mililani, Hawaii); outfielder Thomas Dukart (Lake Oswego); right-handed pitcher Jonah Giblin (Bainbridge Island, Washington); right-handed pitcher Jaren Hunter (Damascus); infielder Brady Kasper (Mission Viejo, California); right-handed pitcher Ian Lawson (Hillsboro); catcher Gavin Logan (Oyen, Alberta); infielder Paul Myro (Las Vegas); and left-handed pitcher Justin Thorsteinson (Langley, B.C.)
“It’s an exciting time for Oregon State and the baseball program,” Canham said. “Our community is adding a handful of outstanding young men who do a phenomenal job taking care of things on and off the field.
“Being around these young men, you can tell their passion for being a part of the Beaver family. They’re going to impress Beaver Nation with their extraordinary talent level.”
Abel is a heralded 6-foot-5 right-hander out of Portland’s Jesuit High. He’s listed as the No. 4 high school prospect in the country by Baseball America and is an 18U National Team alumnus with USA Baseball. He was a 2019 high school All-American after going 10-0 with a 1.25 ERA.
Donahue is a 5-foot-10 infielder and comes to Oregon State from Damien Memorial School where he’s excelled as a two-time all-league performer and 2018 state player of the year. He’s familiar with Oregon State as his brother Christian lettered for the Beavers from 2015-17.
Dukart is a 6-foot-2 outfielder from Lake Oswego, where he’s been rated as one of top high school players in the state of Oregon. Baseball Northwest has him as the No. 1 outfielder in the state. He’s familiar with the Beaver program as his brother, Jake, is a sophomore.
Giblin is a 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher from Bainbridge High. He’s rated as the No. 7 high school player — and No. 4 pitcher — in the state of Washington by Baseball Northwest. He went 4-1 last season and was an all-league selection.
Hunter is a 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher from Sam Barlow High and is rated as the No. 3 high school player in the state of Oregon by Baseball Northwest. He was 6-5 last season with a 1.20 ERA and is a two-time all-state selection.
Kasper is a 6-foot-2 infielder who was an all-league selection at Capistrano Valley High where he batted .300 with eight doubles, one home run and 18 runs batted in as a junior.
Lawson is a 6-foot-6 right-handed pitcher from Hillsboro and Century High. He’s the No. 5 player in the state of Oregon per Prep Baseball Report, and was first-team all-league and second-team all-state in 2019 after going 6-1 with a 0.80 ERA.
Logan is a 5-foot-10 catcher originally from Oyen, Alberta, who spent last season at Southeastern Community College in Kansas where he hit five home runs. He’s currently a sophomore at Linn-Benton Community College under head coach Andy Peterson, a former Oregon State letterwinner.
Thorsteinson is a 6-foot-4 left-handed pitcher from Langley, B.C., who is a Team Canada alumnus. He has posted a 12-2 record over the last three seasons, accumulating 116 strikeouts in 101⅔ innings. He has been teammates with current Beavers Cesar Valero Sanchez and Micah McDowell with Team Canada.
Myro is a 5-foot-10 infielder who was named all-state last season after batting .340 with eight doubles, six home runs and 27 RBIs. He also swiped 15 stolen bases.