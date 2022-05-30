OSU baseball: Beaver fall to Cardinal in Pac-12 title game

Stanford won the inaugural Pac-12 Conference baseball tournament with a 9-5 victory over Oregon State on Sunday night in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Jacob Melton, who was named to the All-Tournament Team, went 4 for 5 for the Beavers with a triple. Teammate Garret Forrester was named the Most Valuable Player at the tournament and Gavin Logan and Justin Boyd were also named to All-Tournament Team.
Boyd also had two hits for the Beavers (44-15), who had seven total hits in the contest.
Oregon State tied the game in the seventh but Stanford (41-14) pulled away for the win scoring two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to seal the victory.
Reid Sebby (1-2) took the loss, allowing four runson three hits in 1⅔ innings. The win went to Stanford’s Ryan Bruno, who allowed one hit and an unearned run in two innings. He is 5-1.