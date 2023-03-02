Travis Bazzana hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth and Brady Kasper and Mikey Kane each homered to send Oregon State to a come-from-behind 5-4 win over Cal Poly Thursday night in San Luis Obispo, California.

Bazzana drove a 2-1 pitch from Mustang reliever Derek True off the fence in right center, enabling Kane to score from third and Tanner Smith to come in from second with the game-winning run. Kane had opened the inning with a hit-by-pitch and Smith reached base on a single.

That two-run double pushed the Beavers ahead for the first time since the fourth inning. The Mustangs scored four runs in the bottom half of the frame to overcome a three-run OSU lead. The Beavers gained that lead thanks to back-to-back home runs by Kasper and Kane in in the top half of the inning.

Bazzana and Gavin Turley each went 2 for 5 to pace the Oregon State offense, which tallied 10 hits on the night. Micah McDowell picked up the game's first hit on a single in the first inning, and later scored on a Cal Poly error.

Ryan Brown came on in the eighth and tossed 1⅔ scoreless innings for his second save of the season.

The win went to AJ Lattery, who relieved Ian Lawson in the seventh. Lattery issued a walk with one strikeout in one full inning. He is 2-0 on the year.

True was charged with the loss, dropping to 0-2. He gave up four hits and two runs in three innings of relief.

Neither starter figured in the decision. Rhett Larson opened the game on the hill for the Beavers, and allowed five hits and three runs — two earned — in three innings. His counterpart, Charlie Royle, allowed four hits and three runs in 3⅓ innings.

Oregon State (7-1) has won seven in a row. The four game series against Cal Poly (2-5) will continue at 6 p.m. Friday.