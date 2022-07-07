OSU baseball: Bazzana named to fourth freshman All-American team

Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana earned his fourth freshman All-American honor on Thursday, as the Sydney, Australia, native was named to the first team by Baseball America.

He’s also been named first team by Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. The last OSU freshman to be recognized with at least four first-team selections was Nick Madrigal in 2016. Others to do so include KJ Harrison (2015), Andrew Moore (2013) and Michael Conforto (2012).

Bazzana batted .306 over 63 games in 2022, driving home 44 runs on the strength of 16 doubles, four triples and six home runs. He also swiped 14 bases while maintaining a .984 fielding percentage.

Bazzana was also selected to the All-Pac-12 First Team and the conference’s all-defensive team. In season, he was named the Pac-12 player of the week March 21 after driving in 11 runs with two home runs and four hits in three games versus Arizona State. He was the first OSU freshman to be named the Pac-12 player of the week since Nick Madrigal on Feb. 23, 2016.