OSU baseball: Bazzana among Beavers' three freshman All-Americans

Having a vocal second baseman can be a plus.

Oregon State coach Mitch Canham says you can be anywhere on the baseball field and hear true freshman Travis Bazzana’s voice.

“He’s very vocal, which is great. You want that up the middle, too,” Canham said. “But as a coaching staff that’s one thing we continue to remind each other, ‘hey, remember, this is his first go-round at this thing.’ Is he highly capable? Has he played on big stages? Is he competitor? Oh yeah.”

Bazzana’s skills at the plate and on the field have carried him to recognition as a freshman All-American, as announced by Collegiate Baseball, the publication announced Wednesday.

Bazzana, the West Coast League’s most valuable player with the Corvallis Knights last summer, was joined on Collegiate Baseball’s list by teammates and pitchers Ryan Brown and Jacob Kmatz.

Bazzana heads into this weekend’s NCAA super regional with Auburn at Goss Stadium batting .308 with 15 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 43 runs batted in and 13 stolen bases. He had a 12-game hitting streak earlier in the season.

Defensively, the Australian native has just two errors this season for a .988 fielding percentage.

Bazzana and Brown were named all-Pac-12 first teamers last month. Bazzana was also selected to the all-conference defensive team. He’s started all but three games at second base for Oregon State (47-16) this season.

Brown, a third-year redshirt freshman from Salem, is second in the Pac-12 with nine saves and has a 5-1 record and 5.23 earned run average with 36 strikeouts in 31 innings.

Kmatz, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, enters the postseason with an 8-2 record and 4.19 ERA in 16 appearances, including 15 starts. He’s held opponents to 73 hits and 20 walks in 77⅓ innings, striking out 65. He was an all-conference honorable mention selection.

It’s the second time Oregon State has had as many as three freshman all-Americans. Mitch Hickey, KJ Harrison and Drew Rasmussen all received that honor in 2015.

Bazzana played for Australia in the U18 Baseball World Cup in 2019. He played cricket in grades 7 to 12 and also competed in track and field, basketball soccer and rugby.

Bazzana’s desire to grow his baseball knowledge is one aspect that’s stuck out to Canham.

“Even before he got here, just talking to him, he’s so smart and he’s a very forward-thinking guy. He wants to know a lot about mental skills,” the coach said. “He’ll come over in the dugout and ask about different situations in the game. What are we thinking here? Why are we doing this? What’s the benefit to this situation? So he wants to learn.”

Justin Boyd, one of Bazzana’s teammates, says Bazzana has handled his first season of Division I baseball well. Seeing Bazzana play for the first time last fall, Boyd felt as though his new teammate had been in the program for three years rather than getting his feet wet for the first time.

Describing Bazzana’s personality, Boyd called it “interesting.”

“He’ll say some things that are out of pocket. But ultimately he’s got a level head and knows in the moment what to do what’s right,” Boyd said. “He gives us kind of that fiery energy, too. When he’s in the (batter’s) box and misses a pitch he’ll scream at himself, he’ll scream in the dugout, he’ll get us going.”

Hjerpe a Golden Spikes finalist

Oregon State junior pitcher Cooper Hjerpe is one of three finalists for the prestigious Golden Spikes Award, given annually to the nation’s top amateur player.

Hjerpe is the third finalist in OSU’s history, joining outfielder Michael Conforto in 2014 and catcher Adley Rutschman in 2019. Rutschman was the program’s first Golden Spikes winner.

Hjerpe leads the nation with 155 strikeouts, five shy of the Oregon State single-season record. He is 10-2 with a 2.40 ERA in 17 games, 16 of which have been starts.

He’s holding opponents to a .182 batting average, allowing 64 hits in 97⅔ innings. Hjerpe is the first pitcher from the Pac-12 Conference to be named a finalist since Stanford’s Mark Appel in 2012.

The other Golden Spikes finalists are Texas infielder Ivan Melendez and Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada. The winner will be announced June 24.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. You can connect with him on Twitter: @JesseSowaGT.

