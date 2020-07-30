OSU baseball: Bailey won't return; Gipson gets promotion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pat Bailey, who served as Oregon State's interim baseball coach in 2019 after Pat Casey retired, will not return to the Beavers' coaching staff in 2021, the school announced Thursday night.

Mitch Canham, who was hired as the head coach for this past season, one that was cut short die to the coronavirus pandemic, has promoted Ryan Gipson to Bailey's old position.

Gipson had served as the camp coordinator and was a volunteer assistant coach. He will serve as a co-recruiting coordinator with fellow assistant coach Rich Dorman, in charge of the pitchers.

Gipson’s appointment to the full-time assistant coach position is contingent on the completion of all university hiring processes.

“Our Beaver baseball family is extremely grateful for the work coach Bailey has done in his time here at Oregon State University,” Canham said in a release from the school. “He has poured his heart into this program and our student-athletes' lives. We all want to wish him and his family many blessings going forward.