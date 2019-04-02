Adley Rutschman and Beau Philip each had two hits but the Oregon State offense was unable to overcome a strong relief outing by San Diego State’s Adrian Mardueno in a 4-3 nonconference baseball loss to the Aztecs on Tuesday night at Goss Stadium.
SDSU took an early 2-0 lead thanks to solo runs in both the first and second innings. Oregon State, though, jumped on Aztecs’ starter Brian Leonhardt with a three-run second.
Jake Harvey doubled in a run, followed by RBI singles from Kyler McMahan and Philip to put the Beavers up 3-2.
San Diego State (16-12) pulled ahead in the fifth with a pair of runs and Mardueno held the Beavers (19-6-1) scoreless from there. The right-hander came on in the third and allowed two hits and a walk in seven scoreless innings. He improved to 2-1 this season.
Sam Tweedt made his sixth start of the season for the Beavers and allowed six hits and four runs — three earned — in 4⅔ innings. He was charged with the loss, dropping to 1-2 this year.
Nathan Burns entered the game in the fifth and had a sharp relief outing in his fourth appearance of the season. The sophomore allowed just two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in three innings.
Rutschman singled in the first and doubled in the fifth. Philip followed up his run-scoring single in the second with a double in the ninth with two down. He was, however, stranded there to end the game on a ground out.
Oregon State and San Diego State conclude their midweek series at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday.