OSU baseball: Auburn brings powerful offense to town for super regional

Oregon State baseball has been charged with trying to slow down a hot set of bats this weekend.

Auburn comes to town sizzling at the plate, with a lineup led by a player who has slugged 20 home runs this season in senior first baseman Sonny DiChiara.

The third-seeded Beavers (47-16) take on an offensive Auburn squad when the teams meet at 7 p.m. Saturday at Goss Stadium to open the best-of-three NCAA Corvallis Super Regional.

The 14th-seeded Tigers (40-19) scored a combined 51 runs in regional wins against Southeastern Louisiana (19-7), Florida State (21-7) and UCLA (11-4).

Auburn is making its third super regional appearance in the last four NCAA tournaments.

But after finishing the 2021 season 25-27, and despite a large group of veterans this spring, the Tigers were picked last in the Southeastern Conference West Division in the preseason poll.

That had senior Brody Moore and his teammates fired up to prove people wrong. Inspired by The Bad News Bears and the castaway players in the 1970s sports comedy film, the Tigers have broken huddles all season with the term “bad news” and have even gone as far as hanging a Bears jersey in their locker room and dugout as a reminder of their underdog status.

“We are not scared of anybody and we want it to be bad news for whoever we play that day,” Moore told the media recently.

Auburn’s production at the plate has certainly caught the attention of Oregon State coach Mitch Canham.

But the third-year leader for the Beavers sees challenges in other areas as well.

“They’ve got some real power arms, starters, relievers, closer, mix of righties, lefties,” Canham said, also noting the strong throwing arm of Tigers catcher Nate LaRue. “So, strong team, and that just means we’ve got to continue to do our deal, and that’s really where our focus is today. Make sure our strengths stay our strengths.”

Auburn, which finished fourth in the five-team SEC West in the regular season, has shown an ability to score runs in bunches. The Tigers have put up eight or more runs 24 times this season, averaging 6.8 runs a game heading into their NCAA home regional last weekend.

Oregon State will counter with a pitching staff led by starters Cooper Hjerpe, Jake Pfennigs and Jacob Kmatz and a defense that’s sixth in the country in fielding percentage at .982. Hjerpe is a national player of the year candidate.

“Our staff has been unreal,” Beavers outfielder Justin Boyd said. “They’ve had some slumps here and there, but they’ve been unreal pretty much all year and done their thing, so not too worried about it. Hard to hit Cooper, (Pfennigs) and Kmatz all in one weekend. They’ve got a bunch of arms out of the bullpen that are ready to go.”

Canham was asked what he likes in the matchup with his team’s arms against Auburn’s bats.

He noted the production the Tigers, a mostly right-handed lineup, had against a strong UCLA staff in the regional final. He also pointed out that the Beavers don’t have a lot of lefties, outside of Hjerpe and reliever Justin Thorsteinson.

“But I love how our guys stay down in the zone. I love the length,” Canham said, adding that Ben Ferrer, Jaren Hunter and Brock Townsend can chew up innings out of the bullpen and that every player throwing has at least a two-pitch mix, some three or four. “I think just the composure and the awareness of the game, what the guys do down in the bullpen and how they prepare coming into the game, they know the situation.”

Auburn’s projected Saturday starter is right-hander Trace Bright (4-4, 4.80 earned-run average). Righties Joseph Gonzalez (7-2, 2.90) and Mason Barnett (3-2, 4.13) are slated to throw Sunday and (if necessary) Monday, respectively.

DiChiara hits a team-best .397 with 15 doubles and an on-base percentage of .565, another team high. Teammate Blake Rambusch bats .353 and leads the Tigers with 16 stolen bases.

Auburn’s three-game regional production included 11 home runs, two triples and 12 doubles. Cole Foster had three home runs and nine RBIs against Southeastern Louisiana and Kason Howell three doubles versus Florida State.

Oregon State counters that power with the sixth-fewest walks allowed per nine innings (2.84) and the 25th-best ERA in the nation (4.19).

“I think we just approach it the same that we have all year. We pitch to our strengths,” Ferrer said. “I don’t think the opponent is going to change what we do. Just pitch how we know how to pitch and use our strengths and that will take care of business.”

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

