OSU baseball: Armstrong’s late homer lifts Beavers to series win

With one swing of the bat, Andy Armstrong shifted the mood surrounding Oregon State’s weekend from disappointment to elation.
Armstrong blasted a go-ahead solo homer in the bottom of the eighth to send the No. 23 Beavers to a 9-8 baseball win over Washington State at Goss Stadium Sunday.
In a wild back-and-forth affair that spanned nearly four hours, Armstrong got the final say and helped the Beavers (13-4, 2-1) take two of three games from the Cougars (11-4, 1-2) in the first Pac-12 series of the season.
“It feels good,” Armstrong said. “I was just the right guy in the right place. Any one of our guys was capable of doing that. Our whole team was hanging in there. It’s a really weird game how it works out like this. I’ve just gotta credit my teammates for keeping me up in the dugout. It’s a good team win.”
When he stepped up to the plate in the eighth, Armstrong was 0 for 11 in the series and had already struck out twice on the day. But he waited for an off-speed pitch from Cougar’s reliever Dakota Hawkins and hammered a hanging curveball over the left field wall.
“Everyone knows that guy can hit,” Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said of Armstrong. “He can really defend. It seems like his bat hasn’t been as hot as it can be lately. We applauded him after the game and he was like, ‘No, you guys have been doing it. I’m just glad I got a chance to get out there and help.’
“He’s a very humble man and he came up big for us.”
Oregon State’s bullpen has been the rock solid all season, and is one of the major reasons for the Beavers’ strong start. But for one of this first times this season, it put the Beavers in a hole that they struggled to dig out of.
Oregon State jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second after a two-run single by Preston Jones, and they pushed the advantage to 5-1 an inning later when Brady Kasper and Joe Casey both drove in runs.
But Washington State got a run back in the fourth, and then came roaring back in the fifth and punished the Beavers’ bullpen. Reliever Chase Watkins gave up a single and walk to start the inning, and the Cougars scored on a Garret Forrester error to cut the OSU lead to 5-3.
Nathan Burns came on to replace Watkins and was tasked with facing the heart of the Washington State order with nobody out and runners on the corners. Two batters later, he gave up a bases-loaded double to Collin Montez that tied the game at 5-5. The Cougars tagged Burns for two more runs before the inning ended to take a 7-5 lead.
“We talked about it all week; Washington State has a really good offense,” Canham said. “The biggest thing today was our pitchers falling behind. … We know what (the bullpen) guys are capable of doing, and they know that, too. Sometimes those innings will happen.”
Oregon State didn’t take long to climb back into the game, though. They tied things up at 7-7 one inning later when Jones drove home a run and later scored on a wild pitch. The Beavers had a chance to break the game open when Ryan Ober stepped to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded. But he struck out swinging and the Cougars escaped the jam.
The two teams traded runs in the sixth and seventh innings and entered the eighth locked up at 8-8, setting the stage for Armstrong’s go-ahead blast.
“Getting two out of three is a good weekend,” Canham said. “You want to win the series. Obviously you want to go for the sweep, but we had a tough one on Friday night. These guys knew what was at stake. … But they did. Losing the first one and coming back and getting the next two, that’s a big win for the Beavs.”
The Beavers will play a pair of nonconference games Tuesday and Wednesday against Santa Clara at Goss, both starting at 5:35 p.m. Then they will hit the road for a three-game set with Washington in Seattle beginning Friday.
