OSU baseball: Armstrong powers Beavers past Gonzaga

Andy Armstrong went 3 for 4 and set a career-high with six RBIs to send Oregon State to an 11-3 nonconference baseball win over Gonzaga on Monday night at Goss Stadium.

Armstrong drove in a run in the first on a single, and another in third on a sacrifice fly. He then drove in two on a double in Oregon State’s four-run sixth inning and capped his night with a two-run single in the seventh.

The career-high surpasses his previous best of five at San Diego State on Feb. 27, 2020.

Armstrong, Jacob Melton and Ryan Ober all had three hits for the Beavers (21-6), who finished with 13 as a team. Four of the 13 went for extra bases; doubles by Ober, Armstrong and Preston Jones and a triple by Kyler McMahan in the sixth.

McMahan was 2 for 2 with two walks.

Armstrong’s 3-for-4 day marked his 13th multi-hit game of the season, extending his team lead. Melton has 10, Ober is at eight and McMahan has six. Armstrong also has four multi-RBI games this season.

Oregon State’s Will Frisch started and allowed three hits and three unearned runs in four innings while striking out six. His counterpart, Gonzaga (16-11) righty Alec Gomez, scattered four hits and four runs — three earned — in 2⅔ innings. He also walked six.