OSU baseball: Ahlstrom shuts down Beavers as Ducks take 7-0 win

Oregon State might not face a pitcher with a better performance than the Beavers did Friday night.
Oregon’s Robert Ahlstrom was masterful in stymieing the Beavers’ bats as the junior left-hander allowed just three hits and struck out 10 in seven efficient innings as the Ducks cruised to a 7-0 win in a nonconference baseball game at Goss Stadium.
The teams will meet again at 1:35 p.m. Saturday and close out the series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
Oregon State (10-2) had won 10 straight after a 3-2 loss to Kansas State in the season opener. The Beavers, however, had no answers for Ducks’ (7-2) pitching on Friday.
Ahlstrom gave up three singles — two to Andy Armstrong and another to Jacob Melton — while throwing 78 pitches, with 62 going for strikes.
“I don’t think we did a good job with our pitch selection necessarily,” OSU coach Mitch Canham said. “I thought we took too many good pitches and then chased some things that were out of the zone on us.
“… There's a handful of balls early I thought we squared up pretty good, you know, unfortunately they were right at guys which prevented much of a rally from going on. When we did square it up, we hit it to them. And it allowed him to go deep into the game.”
Oregon State ace Kevin Abel wasn’t able to keep pace with Ahlstrom as the righty left after 4⅓ innings, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks. He had nine strikeouts and threw 100 pitches.
“They laid off some pitches that we were typically getting some chase on,” Canham said. “But we’ve got to do a better job getting ahead in the count. A couple of times we were just giving up some free bases. Especially early, each time a walk or hit by pitch or what have you, those guys ended up scoring and that's not the kind of baseball that we want to play.”
Tanner Smith did the most damage for the Ducks, driving in four runs with a single and triple, while Kenyon Yovan homered and singled in another run to pace the nine-hit attack of the Ducks.
The Ducks took a 4-0 lead in the second. A leadoff walk to Aaron Zavala and wild pitch set up Josh Kasevich, who delivered a single to right to make it 1-0. Another single and hit by pitch loaded the bases before Abel got two outs. But leadoff batter Smith ripped a triple to right-center to clear the bases.
While it was early, it proved to be a big moment.
“Yeah if you can get a shutdown right there and they end up not scoring another three obviously you’ve got the momentum-shift energy and a one-nothing game’s different than a four-nothing,” Canham said. “But we know what these guys are capable of doing and how much they fight late in the game so really being down four in the first couple innings you shouldn't be pushing any panic buttons because there's a lot of game left to be played. Unfortunately, we didn't run anyone across the dish tonight.”
Abel settled into a bit of a groove by striking out five total in the third and the fourth innings, but Yovan homered to open the fifth. It was the first homer Abel has allowed this season and put the Ducks up 5-0.
Oregon used a hit batter and a walk to get things going in the sixth. After a sacrifice bunt advanced the runners to second and third, Smith delivered a single up the middle to drive in a run for a 6-0 lead. Yovan followed with a single and the lead was 7-0 before Will Frisch struck out the next two batters.
The Beavers will look to even the series on Saturday when lefty Cooper Hjerpe (1-0, 1.69 ERA) is expected to take the mound.
“As I've talked about day in and day out, it's about being in the present moment,” Canham said. “So let's learn from what happened today and let's make sure that that doesn't happen again. But how you respond tomorrow, it's not like you have to go and do anything miraculous, I think it's just a matter of going out there and being true to yourself and being true to the guy next to you and compete, which we've seen these guys do over and over again. It just so happens we didn't get it done tonight.”