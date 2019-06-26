Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman picked up yet another National Player of the Year honor on Wednesday. The American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) recognized him as the NCAA Division I player of the year.
With the honor, Rutschman, who signed with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, picked up a national player of the year award by every organization and major media publication in 2019. That includes the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy. Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball.com and Perfect Game.
Rutschman has an opportunity for one more major honor. The Buster Posey Award winner – given to the nation’s top catcher – will be announced Thursday night in Wichita, Kansas.