Mulholland Senior CLASS Award finalist
Oregon State left-handed pitcher Jake Mulholland has been named one of 10 finalists for the 2021 Senior CLASS Award.

Mulholland is one of three players from the Pac-12.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

Mulholland is Oregon State’s all-time leader in saves with 42, which also ranks third in Pac-12 history. He is the nation’s active career leader, ranking 13th all-time.

Mulholland has 12 saves this season, which is one shy of the Pac-12 lead and good for third nationally.

He is also a two-time Pac-12 all-academic honorable mention, and recently earned his degree in speech communication.

Fans can help vote for the 2021 winner. Visit seniorclassaward.com to vote through June 7. Fan voting will be combined with media and head coaches voting to select the 2021 recipient.

Jake Mulholland mug 2020

Jake Mulholland 
