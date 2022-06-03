CORVALLIS REGIONAL: San Diego downs Vanderbilt 3-2

San Diego opened the 2022 Corvallis Regional with a 3-2 victory over Vanderbilt on Friday afternoon at Goss Stadium in Corvallis.

The Toreros advance to face the winner of Friday's late game between Oregon State and New Mexico State. The result of that contest was not available at press time.

San Diego starter Brycen Mautz scattered four hits over seven innings, giving up just one run.

The Toreros took advantage of two Commodores errors to score an unearned run in the first. San Diego's Caleb Ricketts had an RBI single in the third and Camden Vasquez drove in a run on a groundout in the fourth.

Dominic Keegan hit a solo home run in the seventh to get the Commodores on the scoreboard and Calvin Hewett hit a solo shot in the eighth.

Vanderbilt (36-22) will face the loser of the Oregon State/New Mexico State game at 1 p.m. Saturday in an elimination game.

San Diego (37-18) will play the winner of Friday's late game at 7 p.m. Saturday. All games are scheduled to be broadcast on ESPNU.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.