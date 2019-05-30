A 34-16 overall record in 2018 was not enough to end Creighton’s five-year drought from the NCAA baseball tournament.
With a plethora of returning starters in the field and on the mound, the Bluejays knew that in 2019 they would have an opportunity to compete for their first regional appearance since 2012, and felt like there was some unfinished business to attend to.
Mission accomplished.
Creighton won the Big East’s regular-season and tournament titles to secure a spot in the 64-team field. The Bluejays are the No. 2 seed in the Corvallis Regional and take on No. 3 Michigan, who they shared a flight with to Eugene, at 1 p.m. Friday.
“The program not being here for seven years and finally getting it back to where we think we should be is a good feeling,” junior outfielder Will Robertson said Thursday morning after the Bluejays went through a 75-minute practice at Goss Stadium. “We want to do something this weekend and not just be happy to be here.
“… We want to show some people here that we can play and kind of put Creighton baseball back on the map a little bit.”
Coach Ed Servais, the uncle of Seattle Mariners' manager Scott Servais, certainly hopes the players aren’t satisfied.
“Sometimes it’s easy for teams like ours to say this is our World Series, we’ve got to the regional, this is great,” Servais said. “Now let’s just go play a couple game and go home. This team’s too good for that. This team has a lot of talent so I hope they don’t think that way.”
The Bluejays enter with a 38-11 record and plenty of confidence riding a seven-game winning streak and having won 13 of 14 overall.
“I think were healthy both in the field and on the mound and I don’t know how many teams can say that right now,” Servais said. “… I think we can go into (Friday's) game knowing that we’ve got everybody available and we’re playing at a high level. They feel good about where they’re at right now and that’s a big part of college baseball.”
While the Bluejays had high expectations entering the season, Robertson and junior-college transfer Jake Holton said the players never really felt much pressure. Instead, they choose to stay as loose as possible.
“We all just like to have fun,” said Holton, who played at Goss Stadium as a member of the West Coast League’s Bend Elks last summer. “We didn’t really think too much about making the postseason, it just came natural. Played baseball and let our play do the talking.”
Servais said that camaraderie and team chemistry this season have been big components to the Bluejays’ success.
“This team really gets along, has fun and looks forward to these trips," he said. "They look forward to what they’re going to do after the game as far as where we eat and those kinds of things."
Creighton enters the regional with the best batting average of the four teams at .297. Holton, the Big East player of the year, leads the way at .405 with a team-best 77 hits, including 15 doubles, 14 homers and 56 RBIs.
Robertson is batting .309 with 63 hits, including 17 doubles, 13 homers and a team best 62 RBIs.
Mitch Ragan, a senior right-hander and the Big East pitcher of the year, will get the ball against the Wolverines. He is 8-2 with a 3.97 ERA in 15 starts. He has a team-best 86 strikeouts in a team-best 90⅔ innings.
While it would be easy to look ahead at a possible matchup with Oregon State, the reigning national champion, that’s not the case.
“We’re mainly focused on Michigan on Friday,” Holton said. “We think we’re stacked up pretty well against them and it should be a good battle and we’re looking forward to competing.
"We have Mitch going out on the mound so we know every time he goes out there we have a pretty good shot of winning so we’re excited."
No matter how confident and how loose the players may be, Servais knows they are in for new experience come Friday afternoon.
“They’re going to play a different game than any other game they’ve played this year and I wanted them to experience that,” he said. “At the end of the day it’s about your players and you want your players to have as many positive experiences as possible. … It’s a great experience, one they’re never going to forget and they deserve it.”