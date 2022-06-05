CORVALLIS REGIONAL: Beavers to face Vanderbilt in regional final

Ever since the bracket was announced it seemed likely the Corvallis Regional would be decided in a meeting of Oregon State and Vanderbilt.

The Commodores took a detour en route to the regional final, losing their opener on Friday to San Diego. But Vanderbilt (38-22) won the rematch with the Toreros 14-4 on Sunday afternoon to earn a matchup against Oregon State, the No. 3 national seed in the tournament.

That game started at 6 p.m. Sunday night at Goss Stadium and the result was not available at press time. An Oregon State victory would wrap up the regional and secure a trip to the Super Regionals. A Vanderbilt win would force a deciding game on Monday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Beavers (46-15) advanced to the finals of the Corvallis Regional with a 12-3 win over San Diego on Saturday night at Goss Stadium. Oregon State tallied 12 hits in the contest, including home runs by Garret Forrester and Travis Bazzana.

“Yesterday, I feel like we played tight as a group. I felt like we felt the pressure of postseason a little bit. And we came back, played loose today, played free, played the way we can,” said Oregon State outfielder Wade Meckler on Saturday night.

The Beavers scored four runs in the first inning to take command against San Diego. The inning was highlighted by Jake Dukart’s two-RBI triple to left-center field.

Oregon State added to its lead with Forrester’s two-run blast in the second inning. Kyle Dernedde had an RBI double in a two-run third inning as the Beavers pulled ahead 8-2 after three innings.

“Our guys went out, had a great plan and executed early and often,” said Oregon State coach Mitch Canham.

Bazzana’s towering home run over the right-field bleachers in the ninth closed out the scoring.

Jake Pfennigs recorded the victory, giving up six hits and three runs in 5⅓ innings with three strikeouts. Brock Townsend earned the save with 3⅔ innings of one-hit relief.

“Townsend closing it out and finishing the game was a very strong performance and put us in a good position with our bullpen tomorrow,” Canham said.

Oregon State’s defense backed up both pitchers with a series of defensive gems. Third baseman Matthew Gretler set the tone for the night in the bottom of the first with a diving stop of a hard-hit drive down the line by San Diego’s Kevin Sim. Gretler made a quick throw to second for the lead out and Bazzana had time to turn the double play, the first of three double plays the Beavers would make Saturday.

But that was just one candidate for the defensive play of the day. Townsend had a web gem of his own in the eighth when he pursued a short tapper down the first-base line. Unable to field the ball cleanly, Townsend swiped the ball backward with his glove to Forrester just in time to make the out at first.

“Bobbled it and then didn’t give up on it, continued to lunge down and give it a nice little flip to first. Fired the guys up,” Canham said. “I thought today the confidence they were playing with was at a much higher level as opposed to worrying or thinking or trying. We were just going out there and doing today. That’s, again, what we expect every day because they are highly capable.”

Editor's note: This story has been updated with quotes and the results of Sunday's early game.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.