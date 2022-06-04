CORVALLIS REGIONAL: Beavers feel the pressure at Corvallis Regional

There was a sense of relief among Oregon State players after their 5-4 victory over New Mexico State in 10 innings Friday night in a first-round game in the Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium.

“I don’t think we played to how Beaver baseball usually plays, but I’m glad that we were able to sneak out a win,” said Oregon State first baseman Garret Forrester.

Oregon State (45-15) played the late game Saturday night against San Diego and that result was not available at press time. In the first game Saturday, Vanderbilt routed New Mexico State 21-1. That loss eliminates the Aggies.

Vanderbilt will play the Oregon State/San Diego loser at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said the team felt some nerves on Friday night in their first game as the overall No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament.

“Good to get the ‘W’ but obviously I think we had a lot of jitters in there,” Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said after the game. “Good to get them out of the way with the ‘W’ in the first game.”

Forrester, who was named the Most Valuable Player at last weekend’s Pac-12 Conference tournament, continued his stellar play. He went 3 for 5 and had RBI singles in the fifth and seventh innings.

“He put together great at-bats. Very confident. … Leading by example, the other guys get to see that and hopefully that creates more confidence coming from the rest of the guys,” Canham said of Forrester’s performance against the Aggies.

Oregon State starter Cooper Hjerpe put together a strong outing, giving up just two hits in 6⅔ innings with 10 strikeouts. But some uncharacteristic control problems opened the door for New Mexico State to score two runs in the seventh and take a 3-2 lead.

Overall, Oregon State pitchers hit four batters and gave up three walks.

“It’s just the stuff that we did to ourselves. They had timely hitting when I was hitting guys, walking guys and stuff like that, so obviously got to clean that stuff up and work on it for the next week,” Hjerpe said.

The Beavers led 4-3 going into the top of the ninth, but the Aggies rallied to tie the game and force extra innings.

Oregon State reliever Ryan Brown held the Aggies scoreless in the 10th. In the bottom of the inning, Travis Bazzana drew a leadoff walk and stole second. New Mexico State then intentionally walked Jake Dukart and pinch-hitter Jabin Trosky drew a walk to load the bases. That set the stage for Boyd’s game-winning walk, which set off a raucous celebration in Goss Stadium.

Before the Corvallis Regional began, Canham said the plan was to stick to the team’s normal pitching rotation. Junior Jake Pfennigs was slated to start Saturday night’s game against San Diego and freshman Jacob Kmatz was expected to take the mound for Sunday’s game.

That likely leaves sophomore Jaren Hunter available to start Monday’s game, if that game is necessary.

