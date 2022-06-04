CORVALLIS REGIONAL: Beavers down Aggies 5-4 in extra innings

Justin Boyd drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Oregon State to a 5-4 victory over New Mexico State on Friday night in the Corvallis Regional.

The Beavers (45-15) will play San Diego at 7 p.m. Saturday at Goss Stadium in a game which will be broadcast on ESPN2. Vanderbilt, which lost to San Diego in the first game of the Corvallis Regional on Friday, will play New Mexico State in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Beavers entered the postseason as the No. 3 national seed while the Aggies (24-33) had to win their conference tournament to earn a bid. That difference was noticeable in each team’s approach on Friday night. New Mexico State was in a classic situation of having nothing to lose while Oregon State carried all the weight of expectations.

“Good to get the ‘W’ but obviously I think we had a lot of jitters in there,” Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said after the game. “Good to get them out of the way with the ‘W’ in the first game.”

The pressure did not impede Oregon State first baseman Garret Forrester, who went 3 for 5 and delivered two RBI singles. Matthew Gretler went 2 for 5 as the Beavers finished with 10 total hits.

Oregon State starter Cooper Hjerpe had a strong outing, giving up just two hits over 6⅔ innings on Friday night. But the opportunistic Aggies took a 3-2 lead in the seventh by scoring two runs when Hjerpe walked one batter, hit two others and gave up a two-run double to Tommy Tabak.

Hjerpe struck out 10 and walked two. Overall, Oregon State pitchers hit four batters and gave up three walks.

“Free bases is always something we’ve been talking about all year. I think that one is what bit us when it did and (when) they scored runs it was usually us putting them on base,” Canham said.

New Mexico State starter Ian Mejia went 7⅓ and gave up four runs on nine hits as he threw a season-high 124 pitches. Oregon State fans recognized his performance with an ovation when he was relieved by Alex Bustamante in the eighth.

The Beavers scored two runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh and led 4-3 going into the ninth. New Mexico State’s Nolan Funke hit a leadoff single and went to second on a groundout. Preston Godfrey then came through with a game-tying single.

Oregon State reliever Ryan Brown held the Aggies scoreless in the 10th. In the bottom of the inning, Travis Bazzana drew a leadoff walk and stole second. New Mexico State then intentionally walked Jake Dukart and pinch-hitter Jabin Trosky drew a walk to load the bases. That set the stage for Boyd’s game-winning walk.

OREGON ST. 5, NEW MEXICO ST. 4

NEW MEXICO ST. 010 000 201 0 — 4 4 0

OREGON ST. 100 010 200 1 — 5 10 2

Mejia, Bustamante (8). Hjerpe, Ferrer (7), Brown (9). WP: Brown (5-1). LP: Bustamante. 2B: Tabak (NMS), Boyd (OSU).

Hits: NMS 4 (Tabak 2, Funke, Godfrey). OSU 10 (Forrester 3, Gretler 2, Boyd, Meckler, Melton, Bazzana, Dukart).

RBIs: NMS 4 (Tabak 3, Godfrey). OSU 4 (Forrester 2, Boyd, Melton).

