CORVALLIS REGIONAL: Beavers defeat Toreros to reach regional final

Oregon State advanced to the finals of the Corvallis Regional with a 12-3 win over San Diego on Saturday night at Goss Stadium.

The Beavers tallied 12 hits in the contest, including home runs by Garret Forrester and Travis Bazzana.

Oregon State (46-15) will play at 6 p.m. Sunday night and with a victory will advance to the Super Regionals. The Beavers will face the winner of an elimination game between Vanderbilt (37-22) and San Diego (37-19) which will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Toreros defeated the Commodores 3-2 in their first meeting on Friday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Oregon State played a nervous game on Friday night in a 5-4 victory over New Mexico State. There was no trace of that on Saturday as the Beavers scored four runs in the first inning to take command against San Diego. The inning was highlighted by Jake Dukart’s two-RBI triple to left-center field.

Oregon State added to its lead with Forrester’s two-run blast in the second inning. Kyle Dernedde had an RBI double in a two-run third inning as the Beavers pulled ahead 8-2 after three innings.

Bazzana’s towering home run over the right-field bleachers in the ninth closed out the scoring.

Jake Pfennigs recorded the victory, giving up six hits and three runs in 5⅓ innings with three strikeouts. Brock Townsend earned the save with 3⅔ innings of one-hit relief.

Oregon State’s defense backed up both pitchers with a series of defensive gems. Third baseman Matthew Gretler set the tone for the night in the bottom of the first with a diving stop of a hard-hit drive down the line by San Diego’s Kevin Sim. Gretler made a quick throw to second for the lead out and Bazzana had time to turn the double play, the first of three double plays the Beavers would make Saturday.

But that was just one candidate for the defensive play of the day. Townsend had a web gem of his own in the eighth when he pursued a short tapper down the first-base line. Unable to field the ball cleanly, Townsend swiped the ball backward with his glove to Forrester just in time to make the out at first.

OREGON ST. 12, SAN DIEGO 3

OREGON ST. 422 100 201 — 12 13 0

SAN DIEGO 002 010 000 — 3 7 2

Pfennigs, Townsend (6). Kysar, Rennie (3), Lunceford (7), Dolak (8), Reed (9). WP: Pfennigs (4-0). LP: Kysar (4-1). S: Townsend (1). 2B: Meckler (OSU), Gretler (OSU), Dernedde (OSU). 3B: Dukart (OSU), Vasquez (USD). HR: Forrester (OSU), Bazzana (OSU), Peraza (USD).

Hits: OSU 13 (Boyd 2, Meckler 3, Forrester 2, Bazzana, Dukart, Gretler 2, Dernedde 2). USD 7( Meidroth 2, Ricketts, Worthington, Peraza, Vasquez, Allen).

RBIs: OSU 10 (Boyd, Forrester 3, Melton, Bazzana, Dukart 2, Gretler, Dernedde). USD 3 (Peraza, Vasquez, Allen).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.