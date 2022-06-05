CORVALLIS REGIONAL: Beavers, Commodores to play deciding game on Monday

Oregon State and Vanderbilt will play a winner-take-all game at 1 p.m. Monday at Goss Stadium to conclude the Corvallis Regional.

The Commodores (39-22) forced the deciding game with an 8-1 victory Sunday night. Oregon State (46-16) entered the regional as the No. 3 national seed but is facing a must-win game to advance to the Super Regionals.

“At some point you’re probably going to play an elimination game throughout the tournament. Chances that you get through the whole thing without losing a game are pretty rare. So you know, just treat it as we’re going through it a little earlier than we wanted to. Win tomorrow and get ready for supers,” said Oregon State outfielder Wade Meckler.

Meckler and Garret Forrester each had two hits and the Beavers finished with eight hits total Sunday night.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Vanderbilt took control of the game early, scoring three runs in the second inning even though only one hit left the infield. A walk, an infield single, and a throwing error on what was intended to be a sacrifice bunt gave the Commodores their first run. A wild pitch led to a second run and Jack Bulger’s RBI single to center capped the inning.

Vanderbilt stretched its advantage in the third inning on Spencer Jones’ solo blast over the scoreboard in right field. A three-run sixth inning gave the Commodores an 8-0 lead.

Oregon State put its only run across in the seventh as Justin Boyd hit a two-out double and later scored on a throwing error.

Freshman Jacob Kmatz got the start for Oregon State and went 3⅓ innings, allowing five runs — four earned — on six hits. AJ Lattery came in with two runners on base and one out and got the final two outs to stop that rally.

“Lattery came in, shut them down in a good spot right there, so great to see him look good, continuing to build up as well as he’s coming back,” Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said.

The Commodores got a solid start from freshman Devin Futrell who threw six shutout innings, allowing five hits with four strikeouts.

Oregon State played as the visiting team on Sunday night and wore their road grays. The Beavers will be the home team for Monday’s contest.

Canham was not ready to announce a starting pitcher for Monday’s game but he acknowledged that Jaren Hunter (2-1, 3.91 ERA) has filled that role throughout the season.

“Obviously Hunter’s been a guy that (can) come out, done a great job every time he gets the ball. He’s pitched in some big games,” Canham said.

VANDERBILT 8, OREGON ST. 1

OREGON ST. 000 000 100 — 1 8 2

VANDERBILT 031 103 00X — 8 11 1

Futrell, Schultz (7). Kmatz, Lattery (4), Boisvert (6), Carpenter (7), Verburg (8). WP: Futrell (9-3). LP: Kmatz (8-2). S: Schultz (8). 2B: Boyd (OSU), Vaz (V). HR: Jones (V)

Hits: OSU 8 (Meckler 2, Forrester 2, Boyd, Logan, Smith, Bazzana). Vanderbilt 11 (Bulger 3, Jones 2, Kolwyck 2, Vaz, Keegan, Noland, Hewett)

RBIs: Vanderbilt 6 (Vaz 2, Jones 2, Bulger, Kolwyck).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.