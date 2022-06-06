CORVALLIS REGIONAL: Beavers advance to Super Regional with 7-6 win over Vanderbilt

Oregon State ace Cooper Hjerpe told coach Mitch Canham he was ready to pitch if needed on Monday against Vanderbilt in the deciding game of the Corvallis Regional.

Canham called on Hjerpe, his normal Friday starter, in the eighth inning and the left-hander closed out the Beavers’ 7-6 victory with two scoreless innings. Hjerpe didn’t allow a hit and struck out five of the seven batters he faced.

“I mean, it’s all hands on deck. You lose, you go home,” Hjerpe said.

Oregon State will face No. 14 seed Auburn in the Super Regionals starting on either Friday or Saturday. As the No. 3 national seed, the Beavers will host that best-of-three series at Goss Stadium.

Oregon State struggled in all phases of the game Sunday night in an 8-1 loss to Vanderbilt, which forced Monday’s contest.

Justin Boyd set a completely different tone in this game with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first.

“Boyd crushed it,” Canham said. “He ripped it, he’s got great hands. Putting us on the board right there, you can exhale a little bit.”

Jacob Melton delivered a two-run home run in the fifth as the Beavers scored four runs to build a 6-3 lead. Melton was 1 for 13 at the plate in the Corvallis Regional entering Monday’s game and he admitted he was thinking about that slump during Sunday’s loss.

He went 2 for 5 on Monday and could have had another extra-base hit if not for the defensive play of Vanderbilt center fielder Enrique Bradfield Jr., who covered a lot of ground to catch Melton’s deep drive into the left-field gap in the third inning. Bradfield Jr. also robbed Travis Bazzana of an extra-base hit with a leaping catch at the wall.

“The guy’s a phenomenal athlete so I really wasn’t too surprised he tracked that down. The guy absolutely flies,” Melton said. “I think for me, the biggest thing was just taking confidence from getting a good swing off and squaring a ball up.”

Shortstop Kyle Dernedde went 3 for 4 with RBI singles in the fourth and the fifth.

An Oregon State error allowed Vanderbilt to score two runs in the sixth and the Commodores tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

That set the stage for Matthew Gretler’s game-winning home run in the seventh. His solo shot landed on top of the bullpen, setting off a celebration throughout Goss Stadium.

“I just got into a two-strike approach and just wanted to put the ball in play," Gretler said. "The guy was doing a good job of getting in a lot on me so that was kind of their plan to get me out was coming in. I just saw a slider down and I just went at it and it was a good feeling, that’s for sure.

“I knew I hit it hard enough, I just didn’t know if it had enough under it to get out over that fence.”

Vanderbilt’s Spencer Jones, who was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Corvallis Regional, had two hits, including a two-run home run.

