Barnes on men's basketball committee

Oregon State Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee. His four-year tenure began this month and will conclude June 30, 2024.

“We are excited to welcome Scott Barnes to our Division I Oversight Committee,” Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s Vice President of Basketball, said. “Scott is uniquely qualified due to his previous tenure on the Division I Basketball Committee and will add invaluable perspective during this important time of change for our great game.”

Barnes, who previously served on the NCAA Division I Basketball Committee for five years and was the Chair for the 2014-15 academic year, will be part of a team that will look to enhance the sport’s development. The duties include recommendations for modifying the regular season and postseason play, promote student-athlete educational and leadership development, review the sport’s playing rules, and supervise qualifications and selection procedures for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

A member of the Oregon State University administration team since December of 2016, Barnes has been selected the West Region Athletic Director of the Year twice. He has held roles of athletic director at the University of Pittsburgh, Utah State University, Eastern Washington University, and Humboldt State University before his tenure at OSU. The Spokane, Wash., native has served on numerous conference and national committees since beginning his professional athletics career in 1988.

