Scott Barnes said Monday afternoon in his office inside Gill Coliseum that he is “100 percent” behind baseball, not just at Oregon State but as whole in the NCAA.
Barnes, Oregon State’s athletic director, has taken plenty of heat on Twitter since Kendall Rogers, a writer for D1baseball.com, posted Friday night that while the Pac-12 Conference voted yes to add a third paid assistant coach for baseball, Oregon State voted no.
The proposal was voted down as a whole by the Division I council on Friday.
Only Oregon State and California from the Pac-12 voted no, according to Rogers.
The vote was not Barnes’ alone. He said the four members of the university who gather to sift through and vote on numerous proposals such as this one, were in agreement on the no vote.
The panel includes, Barnes; faculty-athletic rep Joey Spatafora; Senior Woman Advisor Marianne Vydra; and Kyle Pifer, senior associate athletic director for compliance.
Barnes said the school is not opposed to the idea of adding a third paid assistant coach for baseball. However, when a clause for a third paid assistant coach in softball was added to the proposal, it threw a monkey wrench into the thought process, and ultimately resulted in the decision to vote against it.
“The addition of softball was really hasty and didn’t give enough time to view it,” Barnes said. “It’s not suggesting I don’t support softball either, it’s just a different sport and we have to look at it differently.”
Barnes said he wasn’t sure exactly when softball was added to the proposal, but it didn’t allow enough time to make a decision in the affirmative.
“We were surprised by that and we hadn’t had a chance to really vet it,” he said. “Again, it’s not suggesting we wouldn’t look at doing something in softball but we can’t treat them the same. They don’t have the same roster size, they don’t have the same issues. So we want to look at that separately.”
Oregon State isn’t alone in suggesting the addition of softball played a role in the vote ultimately being a no.
“Strong legislative proposals are passed with great support. This didn’t get passed at all,” Barnes said. “And I believe the reason is because we hitched softball to it. What I’m suggesting is they are two separate sports and they should be viewed separately and we should be vetting softball separately and then coming forward with something for softball, separate from baseball.
“I want to look at this and I want to be aggressive at improving baseball,” Barnes also said. “I support baseball but I want to do it the right way. And I think this legislation, based on where it ended up, tells you it was not a solid package. It just wasn’t.”
Barnes went on to say that the addition of a third paid assistant in baseball, while a good idea, still does not address the player to paid assistant coach ratio that is about 12-1 now in baseball.
He would like to see the addition of a third paid full-time assistant as well as keeping a volunteer coach to help lower that ratio to around 9-1.
“Part of the issue is what we’re doing by morphing a volunteer to full-time third position, we’re not solving the issue of coverage,” Barnes said. “The ratio issue hasn’t really been solved.”
Barnes also brought up the 11.7 scholarships allotted to baseball, the smallest percentage in NCAA Division I athletics. He would like to see a proposal for baseball that adds a third paid assistant, keeping a volunteer and increasing scholarships.
“I think particularly today when we are looking at student-athlete welfare we are at a point and a level we’ve never looked at before and I think that’s a good thing that I think we have more of a shot at it,” he said.
While it is true that even if the proposal had passed, programs would have had the option to fund or not fund the position.
Barnes described it as “pervasive legislation” because in reality if it had passed, programs would need to add it to stay competitive with their peers.
“So the reality is even though people say you didn’t have to, you do,” Barnes said.
Barnes said there is a chance to provide feedback to the parties involved with the proposal and he hopes they can go back to the drawing board soon.
Barnes admitted he was a little frustrated and caught off guard that the individual votes were released Friday night; he said they vote on upwards of 50 or 60 pieces of legislation a year and he doesn’t recall having votes revealed like this.
But he said Monday he was glad to be able to have a conversation about how and why Oregon State came to its conclusion.
“Not that everybody would agree with it but that’s certainly our take on this,” he said. “(We are) 100 percent in support of baseball and keeping it strong, keeping the sport strong and continue to support and grow our baseball program the way we have.”
Support for Bailey
Barnes also said Monday that interim baseball coach Pat Bailey has been doing a fine job in his new role but the Beavers still plan to hold a search for a new head coach here in the near future.
Bailey was named the interim coach last September when Pat Casey resigned and moved into a new role with the athletic department.
“That’s just in keeping with the university’s policies for making sure we move forward in an open way and do a full search and we will do a full search,” Barnes said. “With that said, Pat’s done a great job and we’ll see where we land.”