Trail Blazers shuffle the deck around Lillard

August is the only month in which the NBA truly takes time off. Summer league wrapped up in mid-July and training camps will open in September, which makes this a good time to take a look at the Portland Trail Blazers’ offseason moves.

Portland started shaking up its roster in February with the trade of CJ McCollum to New Orleans. This deal truly ended an era as the Trail Blazers had been defined by their backcourt of Damian Lillard and McCollum for nearly a decade. The duo led Portland to the Western Conference finals in 2019 and won memorable playoff series in 2014 over the Houston Rockets and in 2016 over the Los Angeles Clippers.

But there were also five first-round exits during this time, including the last two full seasons Lillard and McCollum were together, and it was clear this version of the team had reached its peak.

Trading McCollum put the franchise in position to go two different directions: trade Lillard as well and completely rebuild, or keep Lillard — one of the most popular players in the organization’s history — and remake the team around him.

The team’s direction became clear in June when the Trail Blazers acquired forward Jerami Grant from the Detroit Pistons. Portland had to surrender very little in the deal and in return received a rugged forward who can defend multiple positions and averaged over 19 points per game last season. The move was a straight salary dump for the Pistons who are rebuilding around a young corps of high draft picks led by 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.

But the deal was a steal for Portland. Grant is the best all-around forward Lillard has had as a teammate. The team has had good defensive forwards over the past several years, including Al-Farouq Aminu and Maurice Harkless, but neither of those players provided the offensive potential of Grant.

In case anyone was still wondering about the team's direction, Portland then signed Lillard to a two-year, $122 million extension.

Emerging guard Anfernee Simons signed a four-year deal for a reported $100 million this summer after averaging more than 23 points per game this spring following the McCollum trade. Simons is younger than McCollum but has similar challenges defensively.

Grant helps cover up some of these defensive issues, as does Josh Hart, a solid two-way guard who was acquired in the McCollum trade. Portland is now putting together a team that can defend while also having multiple offensive options.

Portland also brought back center Jusuf Nurkic on a four-year, $70 million contract. Those five players — Lillard, Simons, Hart, Grant and Nurkic — are expected to make up the Blazers’ starting lineup on opening day.

The reserves were bolstered by the signing of former Oregon State star Gary Payton II. After struggling to find his place in the league, Payton had a stellar season in 2021-22 capped by winning an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors.

Payton signed a three-year, $28 million contract with Portland and will bring his trademark defense to the Blazers. Payton has always had a great basketball mind and that was only sharpened during his time with the Warriors. His passing and cutting ability will make him a great fit when he shares the court with Lillard.

Payton isn’t the only player with Oregon State ties on the roster as the Trail Blazers also brought back reserve center Drew Eubanks. The Troutdale native started his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs before joining the Blazers in February. Veteran forwards Nassir Little and Justise Winslow are expected to be the other primary members of the rotation.

Following the McCollum trade, Portland made the decision to maximize its draft position this summer. That is a polite way of saying the Trail Blazers set out to lose as many games as possible down the stretch. They succeeded, losing their last 11 games in a row and 21 of their last 23.

Their reward was ultimately the seventh pick in the NBA draft, which they used on Shaedon Sharpe. The 6-foot-5 guard committed to Kentucky out of high school but never played for the Wildcats. Despite this lost year, Portland was sold on his potential.

Sharpe injured his shoulder during summer league and there was initially concern that he might need surgery. That proved to be unnecessary and Sharpe is expected to be ready to go when training camp begins.

Even without Sharpe, Portland’s summer league team was a success, winning the title in Las Vegas. Trendon Watford, a second-year big man out of LSU, was named the Summer League MVP, guard Keon Johnson displayed his athleticism and second-round draft pick Jabari Walker showed promise. Barring injury, playing time will likely be limited for this trio this season but they provide nice secondary depth behind the primary rotation players.

The question, of course, is whether the changes of the past several months have changed the team’s ceiling. I think this squad clearly has more potential than the final version of the Lillard/McCollum Blazers. Can they match or exceed the best version of that team and ultimately play for an NBA championship? With this current roster, probably not, but the organization is in a better place to build around Lillard as he ends the latter years of his distinguished career in Rip City.