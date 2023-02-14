Oregon State guard Adlee Blacklock grew up in a family that celebrates March Madness as if it were an official holiday. They make big brackets to follow the progress of the women’s and men’s tournaments and her mother distributed gifts dressed as the March Madness Fairy.

And because both of Blacklock’s parents — Ashlee and Jason Blacklock — graduated from Baylor, there was no questioning who was their favorite team.

“We’re die-hard Bear fans,” Blacklock said.

On two occasions in recent years, a highly-ranked Baylor women’s team was knocked out of the tournament by Oregon State. The Beavers defeated the Bears 60-57 in the Elite Eight in 2016 and two years later OSU came away with a 72-67 win over Baylor in the Sweet 16.

For many fans these losses would have turned the opponent into a mortal enemy, but that’s not how this story ended. Instead, it made Blacklock curious.

“Who is this school that just beat the Bears? I kind of started following Oregon State here and there,” Blacklock said.

The difference, of course, is that Blacklock was not just a fan but a future college basketball player and Oregon State was on its way to becoming part of her future.

Blacklock knew she would play guard in college and she studied the progress of Oregon State’s succession of star guards. She saw how Sydney Wiese, Mikayla Pivec, Aleah Goodman and others thrived in head coach Scott Rueck’s system.

“Just seeing how he developed those girls and their overall skills, that was appealing to me,” Blacklock said.

Her parents were supportive throughout the entire process even though Blacklock had scholarship offers from Baylor and from Texas Tech, which is located in her hometown of Lubbock, Texas. Blacklock wanted to experience a different part of the country and after making a campus visit shortly before the COVID lockdown in 2020 she felt more certain that Oregon State was the destination.

“You kind of get the feeling this is where I’m supposed to be,” Blacklock said.

Blacklock arrived at Oregon State as part of a five-player freshman class along with fellow guards Lily Hansford and Martha Pietsch. The team had guards Talia von Oelhoffen, AJ Marotte and Noelle Mannen returning and also brought in transfers Bendu Yeaney and Shalexxus Aaron.

The result has been a minutes crunch in the backcourt. Blacklock said she understands the situation and Rueck has emphasized the importance of defense in gaining more playing time.

“You can score however much, but if you’re giving up the same amount on defense, what are you really doing for the team?” Blacklock said. “You have to be able to contribute on both ends of the floor.”

Rueck said both Blacklock and Hansford have accepted that challenge.

“Lily and Adlee have both just grown defensively. They haven’t needed to do a whole lot offensively. I know what they can do, they know what they can do. They both can shoot the ball, both of them are excellent offensive players, that’s why they’re here,” Rueck said. “You know that everyone’s going to have a learning curve on the defensive end of the floor.”

Blacklock got the opportunity for more playing time in early February during home games against Utah and Colorado. She made the most of it, going 2 for 4 on 3-pointers against the Utes and making 3 of 4 from deep against the Buffaloes.

“That was super special. I remember calling my dad, we shared a moment. This is what hard work and consistency does,” Blacklock said.

During the Colorado game there were times when all five freshmen — the three guards plus center Raegan Beers and forward Timea Gardiner — shared the court together. Blacklock is excited about the future of this class and likes the fact that the players fit together in a coherent unit.

“Scott has done such a good job with us freshmen. We’re kind of a new group. Any on-court experience is so good as a player. You realize what works and what doesn’t,” Blacklock said.