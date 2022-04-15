OSU men's basketball: Beavers add three to signing class

Oregon State men’s basketball officially announced on Friday morning the addition of three current high school seniors who signed national letters of intent, bringing the Beavers’ current recruiting class to five.

Expected to join the team for the coming season are 6-foot-4 shooting guard Nick Krass from Gulfport, Mississippi, 6-2 point guard Jordan Pope from Oakley, California, and 6-foot-7 small forward Jayden Stevens of Spokane, Washington.

The three new additions join 6-8 forward Tyler Bilodeau from Kennewick, Washington, and 6-8 wing Michael Rataj from Augsburg, Germany, who both signed in November.

“We’re very excited with the five high school players we’re adding to our team,” coach Wayne Tinkle said in a release. “Returning to our culture of success, on and off the court, is priority one for us. These guys are all talented, high-character, driven, selfless individuals, and along with our veteran returners will help lead us back to our level of expectations. We plan on signing two more perimeter players to fill our needs there in the coming weeks.”

Krass was a four-year starter at St. Patrick Catholic High School and was named the state of Mississippi's most valuable player.

He has a 3.8 high school grade-point average and is a member of the National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, honor roll and an Eagle Scout. His hobbies are playing basketball, working out and “hunting with my papaw.”

“Nick is one of the better all-around shooters we identified in this year’s class, but he’s more than that,” Tinkle said. “He can put the ball on the floor to create for himself and his teammates, has a good midrange game, and the athleticism and skill to finish at the basket. He’s also a willing defender on and off the ball and a great communicator on the floor.

Pope attends Prolific Prep, the Napa, California, school where he became the third all-time leading scorer in program history in just three years.

He averaged 17.8 points per game and was selected to the All-Grind Session first team and named the Under the Radar player of the year.

He attended Freedom High School in Oakley, California, in 2018-19 and became the first freshman in school history to be selected first team all-league after averaging 20.7 points per game.

“Jordan is a true leader at the point guard position. He brings a level of competitiveness on both ends of the floor that sets the tone for the team,” Tinkle said. “He’s not afraid to guard the opponent’s best players and never backs down from a challenge. Offensively he is a willing playmaker who can also shoot and score the ball. He plays with a passion that will make Beaver Nation proud.”

Stevens attends Gonzaga Prep and earned four letters in basketball and was a starter his junior and senior seasons.

He was named second team all-state and a Greater Spokane League first-team selection this past season when he averaged 19.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

He has a 3.0 GPA and his hobbies are listening to music, going on drives and going to the lake.

“Jayden is going to exciting player for us. He had some minor injuries that kept him off the AAU circuit after his sophomore year, and then a shortened COVID season, so he’s been a bit under the radar,” Tinkle said. “Jayden had to play the center position in high school, but we project him as a wing. He has good length and athleticism and plays with incredible pride and passion. He really competes out on the court. He can score at all three levels and really has an understanding of how to space the floor.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0