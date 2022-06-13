OSU baseball: Beavers' season ends with loss to Auburn in Super Regional

Oregon State’s hopes of returning to the College World Series came to an end in a 4-3 loss to Auburn on Monday evening at Goss Stadium.

Auburn (42-20) took the lead in the third inning when Cole Foster drew a two-out walk, bringing slugger Sonny DiChiara to the plate. DiChiara hit a towering fly ball to left that just cleared the fence to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

The Beavers (48-18) got a run back in the bottom of the inning when Justin Boyd tripled to left and scored on a groundout by Wade Meckler. Garret Forrester drew a walk and Jacob Melton followed with a single to put runners on the corners, but Auburn starter Mason Barnett was able to get out of the inning with no further damage.

Auburn added to its lead in the sixth as DiChiara walked and went to third on a double by Bobby Peirce. Brooks Carlson then hit a grounder to the right side allowing DiChiara to score and advancing Peirce to third. A well-placed bunt down the first-base line gave Peirce time to outrun the throw to the plate to give the Tigers a 4-1 lead.

Kyle Dernedde singled to lead off the seventh and Justin Boyd followed with a home run over the bullpen in left field to cut the Beavers’ deficit to one run. Forrester then drew his fourth walk of the game and Melton singled, leading Auburn to make a pitching change. Reliever Blake Burkhalter recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.

Oregon State went with Jaren Hunter on the mound and the sophomore from Damascus did a good job of keeping his pitches down in the strike zone. In his five innings of work, Hunter induced 12 groundouts.

The Beavers got an outstanding day of pitching from starter Hunter and relievers Reid Sebby and Ryan Brown. They held the Tigers to just three hits and combined for five strikeouts.

Boyd went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Beavers’ offense.

Monday’s game was for the final spot in the College World Series, which begins on Friday in Omaha, Nebraska. Stanford defeated Connecticut 10-5 in the other Super Regional series to be completed on Monday. Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi had clinched their spots in the CWS over the weekend.

