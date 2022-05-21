OSU baseball: Beavers finish regular season with rout of Bruins

Oregon State snapped out of its late-season skid on Saturday with an offensive explosion against No. 23 UCLA.

Home runs by Jacob Melton and Garret Forrester highlighted the second-ranked Beavers’ 9-3 win over the Bruins in front of a record crowd of 4,275 at Goss Stadium. The victory ends a four-game losing streak and clinches second-place in the Pac-12 Conference standings for Oregon State (41-13, 20-10).

The Beavers and Bruins went into Saturday’s game tied for second, one game back of Stanford.

“Today’s a great energy moment. Brings back some confidence for the hitters, for the pitchers, for our defense,” said Oregon State coach Mitch Canham.

The Beavers started off the game with three straight hits. Travis Bazzana and Garret Forrester both singled and Wade Meckler came through with a hit to score Bazzana. Justin Boyd capped the inning with a single up the middle to bring in Forrester and give the Beavers a 2-0 lead.

The Bruins got a run back in the second on a sacrifice fly. The Beavers responded by adding two more runs in the third when Meckler walked and Melton hit a shot off high off the background wall in straight center field for his 15th home run of the season.

Oregon State then put the game away with a five-run sixth. Jake Dukart had an RBI single and later scored on a wild pitch. Forrester, who flied out to deep center field in the third, came to the plate with two runners on and hit a home run to right-center to give the Beavers a 9-1 lead.

“Garret flew out deep, hit a ball really well, and then he went in, had a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and hit it out,” Canham said.

That was more than enough support for Oregon State starter Jake Pfennigs. This was his longest outing of the year as he went 61/3 and gave up three earned runs on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts. He has been working his way back into form after missing the entire month of March to injury.

Having him fully healthy and ready to pitch extended innings gives the Beavers more options entering the postseason. Pfennigs had a good outing in the win over Oregon on May 8, but struggled with his control last weekend at Arizona.

“Tremendous job by Pfennigs today,” Canham said. “He went high in his pitch count, he was getting better and better, which is a great rebound from last week.”

Pfennigs said he was able to consistently get ahead in the count on Saturday.

“As the innings kept going I felt I got stronger, so I just wanted to give my team a chance to win, I feel I did that,” said Pfennigs, who threw 93 total pitches, 59 for strikes.

Canham called on reliever Ben Ferrer to get the Beavers out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the seventh. Ferrer went the rest of the way to close out the win, recording six strikeouts in 2⅔ innings with no walks.

Stanford (37-14, 21-9) finished the regular season with a 12-game winning streak to claim the regular-season title and earn the top seed in the Pac-12 tournament. The Beavers will be seeded second and are scheduled to play seventh-seeded Washington at 4:45 p.m. PT on Wednesday.

The entire tournament will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks, except for the championship game, which will be on ESPN2.

